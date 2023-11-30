Elon Musk apologizes for anti-Semitic tweet but tells advertisers to ‘fuck yourselves’ cnn business

New York CNN –

Elon Musk apologized on Wednesday for his “stupid” social media posts in his first interview with mainstream media since his anti-Semitic posts on Twitter earlier this month. But he criticized advertisers leaving his platform due to rising anti-Semitism on X.

“I don’t want them to advertise,” he said at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York. “If anyone is going to blackmail me through advertisements or money then get cheated yourself. Go. F**k. Myself,” he said. “What’s the obvious thing? Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, I think so,” he said, referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who spoke at the summit on Wednesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s comments.

Musk made the comments while former CEO Linda Yaccarino was sitting in the audience. Yaccarino was brought into the company to lure back big-name advertisers.

In the long conversation that lasted for more than an hour, Musk also said that he has no problem with being hated. “Take away the hate,” he said. “Wanting to be liked is a real weakness.

Wearing a leather jacket, black jeans, leather boots and a necklace given to him by a family member of an Israeli hostage, saying “bring them home”, Musk said it had been “a year of hell”, and Admitted that he sometimes says “the wrong thing.”

Several major brands halted their advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, this month after Musk publicly embraced an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory backed by white supremacists.

The advertising exodus included media companies such as Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate and CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

But he also said his tweet, which has been described as anti-Semitic, could be his “worst” tweet yet.

“I mean, look, I’m sorry about that…post,” he said. “It was foolish of me. Out of 30,000, this may literally be the worst and stupidest post I have ever made. And I’ve done my best to clarify the six ways from Sunday, but you know at least I think it will be clear that far from being truly anti-Semitic, I’m actually philosophical.

Musk visited Israel this week, where he visited a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on October 7, spoke to families of Israeli hostages and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

But Musk said Wednesday that his visit to Israel was “not an apology trip” and “it was not in response to all of that.” Musk said he is a good person but he is not going to “tap dance” to show people that.

On Monday, Musk told Netanyahu about the recent attacks that “those who intend to kill must be neutralized; Then the propaganda that is training people to become murderers in the future must stop; And then making Gaza prosperous. “If that happens, I think it would be a great future… I would love to help.”

But in a separate conversation at the DealBook Summit, Herzog seemed unsure if Musk would remain consistent with his message.

Herzog said, “We had an open and frank conversation that I found interesting and I think was mutually beneficial for both of us.” “I am very hopeful that we will see some of these [his activism against antisemitism] In the near future.”

Musk and A.I.

Musk was also asked about the recent drama at OpenAI, where CEO Sam Altman was suddenly fired by the board earlier this month, but returned to his post just days later – with a mostly new board. Returns. The company has said little about why the change in leadership occurred.

Musk, one of the company’s founders, said either Altman had a serious issue and should be fired, or the board was wrong and he should resign.

“Circles of power can corrupt,” he said of Altman. “I’m quite concerned that there is some … dangerous element to AI,” he speculated. AI, he said, could be “more dangerous than a nuclear bomb.”

He also criticized OpenAI for no longer being the open-source enterprise he had once envisioned. OpenAI should be renamed “Super Closed Source for Maximum Benefit AI,” he said.

What started as an apology for an anti-Semitic tweet turned into a long conversation about childhood trauma, aliens, cellphones in people’s brains, and using X in the bathroom. A large portion of the room walked out before the discussion officially ended.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

