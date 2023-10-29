Elon Musk announces Starlink support for Gaza, Israel expresses protest

Elon Musk announced Saturday that SpaceX’s Starlink, the satellite internet service, will increase its support to establish communications links in Gaza, particularly with “internationally recognized aid organizations.”

While the announcement may offer a ray of hope for better connectivity in the conflict-torn region, it has also sparked controversy and concerns in Israel. Elon Musk’s statement was made through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he acknowledged the dire need for better communication links in Gaza.

The ongoing Israel–Hamas conflict had already caused telephone and internet blackouts, leaving Gazans isolated from the world and each other. According to Reuters, the blackouts worsened an already desperate situation as Israel expanded its air and ground assault, making it almost impossible to call loved ones, an ambulance or coworkers.

Humanitarian organizations operating in the region have condemned the blackout and highlighted how it disrupts their life-saving operations and hinders communications with their on-ground staff.

(Photo: Stephanie Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla, arrives for the US Senate’s bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on September 13, 2023.

Israel has opposed Elon Musk’s move

Despite Elon Musk’s pledge to facilitate online communication connections with accredited aid organizations, arrangements to implement such connections remain uncertain. Notably, according to the Wall Street Journal, there are no Starlink terminals inside Gaza, and no requests for connections to the territory have been made.

However, the prospect of SpaceX’s Starlink service providing a communications link has raised concerns in Israel. Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi expressed strong opposition to the move.

“Israel will use all its means to fight this,” the Israeli official said at the Elon Musk-controlled Platform

Karhi argued that Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that rules the Gaza Strip, could misuse these communications networks for “terrorist activities”. He even proposed that Elon Musk could consider conditional support such as the release of kidnapped individuals to ensure responsible use of the service.

Also read: Elon Musk warns of possibility of third world war amid conflict in Ukraine, Gaza

Elon Musk responded to Karahi, clarifying that Starlink will “take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is used *only* for purely humanitarian reasons” and that they will work with the US and Israeli governments before the operation. Will do a “security check”.

We are not that innocent. As of my post, no Starlink terminal has attempted to connect to Gaza. If someone does, we will take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is used *only* for purely humanitarian reasons. Additionally, we will conduct security checks with both the US and Israel… – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 28 October 2023

Starlink’s important role in conflict areas

In response to Elon Musk’s Starlink service offering, international figures including World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed interest in using Starlink to maintain contact with staff and health facilities in Gaza. This communication failure has severed ties with UN entities and NGOs in the region, disrupting essential services, including health care provision.

On October 7, Hamas launched a significant attack on Israel resulting in serious casualties and widespread property damage, leading to an increase in violence in Gaza. Responding to this, Israel launched punitive strikes, causing several deaths and increasing tensions in the region.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service has been recognized for its role in maintaining internet connectivity in conflict zones, including its deployment in Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February 2022. However, it has also been linked to geopolitical implications, as the tech mogul has denied it. Increase coverage on Russian-occupied Crimea, citing concerns about its potential use in Ukrainian attacks on Russian forces.

RELATED ARTICLE: Desperate families use phone ping to locate 220 loved ones kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza

ⓒ 2023 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Source: www.techtimes.com