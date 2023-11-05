Elon Musk announces new AI chatbot 'Grok' – and it's already giving its peers a run for their money

Elon Muskartificial intelligence enterprise, xaihas released its inaugural AI model, the billionaire entrepreneur announced on Sunday at X.

What happened: Ideal grok It’s not just another chatbot – it’s a witty, sarcastic entity that integrates seamlessly with the platform. xWhich was earlier known as Twitter.

Grok taps directly into X’s live — Musk claims this feature gives it an edge over competitors that typically rely on static data sets.

Musk suggests that this integration could be a game-changer for AI-powered interactions on social platforms.

“It will also answer the thorny questions that have been dismissed by most other AI systems,” XAI announced at X.

The generative AI sector, which is known for creating content that closely resembles human output, has seen a significant influx of investment this year with billions invested in the industry.

Despite being a recent entrant, XAI, with leadership from Musk and a team of employees who have worked previously google deepmind And MicrosoftGrok has been positioned as a competitor against established AI models from companies like Meta Platform Inc. meta and Alphabet Inc. Google.

According to the Financial Times, even with Grok in its early stages, Musk and XAI have claimed that Grok has demonstrated efficiency that rivals Meta’s LLAMA 2 and matches the performance of Anthropic’s cloud model in academic testing.

XAI’s announcement of Grok also highlighted Grok’s mastery of mathematical problems and logical reasoning, which is similar to the strength of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5.

According to the Financial Times report, the company’s strategic use of oracle corporation As mentioned, ORCL cloud computing resources larry ellisonHas been important in the rapid development of Grok.

X users can test Grok as part of the platform’s Premium+ service, Musk announced in an X post on Saturday.

