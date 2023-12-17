Elon Musk and the death of Twitter

A motion does just that, it moves forward a specific distance, then stops. A revolution always has a way of getting back in your face! tommy lee jones under siege

Elon Musk has always been considered one of the Revolutionary From suddenly deciding to publicly post online the proprietary schematics of his revolutionary battery and power drive for his electric Tesla car, to spending billions on a risky start-up gamble that includes profit in commercial and consumer space travel. Was. And on the surface they often seem to emerge in isolation.

In fact I like to compare Musk to inventor Thomas Edison. Musk will take this as a compliment, although it is not. Both men were and are more PT Barnum than Wright Brothers. Edison’s invention strategy was simple, Sell ​​the concept first Then Find out how to build this damn thing. Edison was often beset by design failures, release delays, recalls, and cost overruns.

Musk is no different. His original Tesla was beset by design flaws, production delays, recalls, and cost overruns. Their risky move to make their proprietary engine and battery designs public is now backfiring, as Ford and GM use those designs as springboards for cheaper and more efficient engines and batteries. And one of their rockets exploded shortly after takeoff, delaying their program, and costing countless millions of lives.

But when it comes to business practices and personality, Musk reminds me of no one more than Trump. A cocky, pampered, spoiled, silver spoon arrogant African, Musk combines the persona of Genghis Khan with the appearance of a Madame Tussauds The wax museum displays, their racism, white nationalism and anti-Semitism are pure Trump.

And nowhere has the toxic combination of personality, racism, loose business principles and shoddy business strategy been more brilliantly demonstrated than in the mismanagement of their purchases and the app that was first known. Twitter, Which is what I’ll continue to call it here, just to spite him. However, there is a big difference between them, and it could cost Musk dearly. The Trump Organization is a mom and pop bodega, but Musk has Investors and Board of Directors He will have to answer.

When Musk first made his initial offer to buy Twitter and take it private, most big industrial investors and business analysts laughed en masse. While it is a common practice on Wall Street to pay when buying a company to take it private greenmail, Value Above Musk was offering the current trading price almost double The current trading price per share, and many investors already considered Twitter to be overrated

Musk maintained that at least the Twitter board should be asked to vote on the proposal. My personal instinct is that this was all a publicity stunt so Musk could do increase value of shares, and then sell it He must have a minimum 5% stake to make the tender offer, and then sell it at an increased profit. Sometimes the bulls make money, and sometimes the bears make money, but pig Always stuck. Investors and traders on The Street were much smarter than Musk. they started sales Twitter shares, driving down the stock price, and making its acquisition even more expensive.

Musk may be an arrogant fool, but unlike Trump he is not an idiot. After the Twitter board approved the deal, Musk tried to deflect by saying that the Twitter board had withheld important financial information during initial offer talks. The Twitter board was having none of it, and went to court to force Musk to intervene.

For reasons only the eccentric Musk knows, the first day he arrived at Twitter headquarters, he was carrying a sink in his arms. And as far as I can tell, his second official act was to install it in his office, open it up, and begin draining what’s left of Twitter’s value.

First he started by telling the staff He Worked 16 hours a day, and he expected the same from them. The pressure would be intense, as he laid off about 20% of his staff. For anyone who didn’t have the taste for travel, the door was right there. There were more employees leaving, leaving Twitter in less efficient operating conditions. He then tried a series of cheap scams, trying to get users to pay extra for services that were previously free. No possibility.

He then went on a Klan and Gestapo membership recruitment drive. Of course, they proudly announced on Twitter that the site is now free Free Speech Forum. To prove it they basically took it off Quality Control Department, Basically turning the site into an electronic open septic tank. He took dessert by reinstating several members who had been banned by previous owners, including Traitor Tot.

The result was both predictable and intense. Almost everyone voted with their feet. Facebook took advantage by rushing to release its Twitter knockoff, which set a record for the most signups in its first 48 hours. Even worse, advertiser He Did Caught Persisting Through Turbulent Infections a train Out on the town, financial pressure is mounting on both Musk and Twitter. This was followed by more layoffs.

Like Trump, Musk is nothing if not arrogant and foolish when pressed. When questioned in an online forum about advertising and the lack of advertising capital, Musk casually responded, If they think I’m going to sacrifice my principles for ad revenue, they can go fuck themselves. As laughter and groans erupted, Musk straightened in his chair and repeated, I am serious. they can do Go. Nonsense. Self. Is it clear enough? I would say yes. It seems like advertisers definitely got the memo.

But I have to hand it to Musk. After all he has E.Correct! He wanted an unbridled Wild West stage. Musk has completely alienated his core revenue base, they are not coming back. And no one else New Either is coming. And as a result Twitter is on life support. And I can prove it statistically.

After taking charge, the first thing Musk did was restrictions Satanic conspiracy theorist and disinformation artist Alex Jones. This was painful for Jones, especially after Sandy Hook According to the verdict, Jones relied on his sycophantic Twitter followers to come to his site and order his scam vitamins and health placebos.

Who knows why. Perhaps it was Jones’s pitiful wailing and crying, but Musk had a change of heart. but he couldn’t do it rule yourself, Or he will appear even more miserable and fussy than before. And like Trump, he can’t turn his back on his defeated base. So Musk put out an online poll: Should Alex Jones reinstate his account on Twitter? It was a simple yes or no. and the end result was awesome 75% or respondents Felt that Jones should return. The only thing I can’t understand is Why That the remaining 25% are still trending in the first place on Twitter? Maybe they are online masochists.

But here’s Musk’s problem, and it’s only going to happen much worse from here on out. While Musk may personally have Engineer The acquisition of Twitter, he did not personally To perform it. I don’t care how much money you have, $43 billion There are just a few too many eggs in one basket.

So they found investment partners to spread the risk. And partners who weren’t as brain dead as Musk were, saw the risks more clearly. And because he saw it clearly, he had a demand of his own that could not be compromised. Musk was required to put in a certain percentage of his personal portfolio Tesla stock in escrow account. And if the company’s solvency level drops to a benchmark, Musk will have to sell. some or all of that stock to bring more liquidity back into the company.

This would be a nightmare for Musk for a few reasons. Crucially, Musk’s personal stake in the majority of Tesla stock is the basis of his personal fortune. If he has to sell some or all of that escrow stock, not only is the money coming in From my own pocket, What every investor tries to avoid is that the sale would weaken his dominant position on Tesla’s board of directors. And what’s worse, it’s a personal insult that shows the world what a lousy businessman he is.

And truth be told, neither Musk nor Tesla need this nonsense right now. Tesla stock is already trading at record lows. And Tesla is between expensive and widespread product recall, Possibly damaging the company’s brand even more. And if Musk’s Twitter partners force it at once stock dump As for Twitter’s revival, it could lead to a bargain buy on Tesla stock, making it even weaker. And each down tick of Tesla stock reduces his own net worth for his remaining personal stake in Tesla.

What do I keep telling you all? in everything, Be smart enough to know what you don’t know. Apparently Elon Musk never learned that lesson. To be clear, Musk is no Trump. They own and run profitable companies using established business and economic principles. But when Musk took his gamble, he miscalculated horribly. Name, wealth and personality Did he have to do all this to become a business mogul? Don’t know anything about. And then ridding himself of all the people who could advise and care for him along the way. The pig is going to get stuck.

Source: politizoom.com