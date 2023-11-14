Elon Musk and Jane Fraser are some of the CEOs hoping to woo China’s Xi

(Bloomberg) — Executives from Microsoft Corp., Citigroup Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and other big multinationals gathered in San Francisco this week to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders amid a long-running rift in U.S.-China ties. Are happening. Show only temporary signs of warming.

Most read from Bloomberg

For many corporations, the agenda is simple: They are ready to get back to business.

The CEO summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting will coincide with the most challenging business environment in a generation. Washington is trying to prevent China from acquiring high-end computer chips and has banned US investments there. Beijing has responded by rapidly launching its own chip efforts and encouraging citizens to buy locally made phones and other products. From technology to logistics, oil and gas to finance, companies are struggling to maintain access to Chinese consumers even as they try to navigate a growing list of regulations, tariffs and export controls.

Some of the biggest names in US business are scheduled to attend the summit, among them Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Exxon’s Darren Woods, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Elon Musk of Tesla Inc and SpaceX. Several officials have been invited to dine with Xi, according to people familiar with the plans, a chance for them to express their concerns and ambitions in a less formal setting.

“If Xi is going to meet with these business leaders at this summit, he will be looking for signs that U.S.-China relations are softening,” said Dan Prudhomme, an assistant professor of business at Florida International University.

Established in 1989, APEC was created to promote free and fair trade as China began its historic economic opening up under Deng Xiaoping. APEC meetings rarely lead to any breakthroughs – or even agreements. Still, the San Francisco gathering marks the first time the US has hosted the event in 12 years and will provide a widely welcomed opportunity for President Joe Biden and Xi to meet face-to-face.

“What we’re trying to do is change the relationship for the better,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday shortly before departing for San Francisco. Where he is going to meet Xi on Wednesday. Biden said he believed the Chinese people “are in trouble economically right now.”

potential thaw

High-level officials from the two countries have met several times in recent months to lay the groundwork for the first summit between the two men in a year. In a sign of a potential thaw, the Chinese government is considering unveiling a purchase agreement for Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jetliner during APEC, according to people familiar with the situation. Xi is not expected to announce a formal order for the aircraft, the people said. But the deal would be a significant breakthrough for Boeing, which has been largely shut out of the Chinese market in recent years. In another development, China bought more than 3 million metric tons of soybeans from the US last week in a goodwill gesture, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Both sides have decided to apply the brakes for now and try to bring some degree of stability to a deteriorating situation,” said Ivan Medeiros, a top adviser to President Barack Obama and now chairman of Penner Family in Asia. Studied at Georgetown University.

For business leaders, APEC is an opportunity to discuss, push their agenda, and preach about the state of the world. Musk’s Salesforce Inc. He is scheduled to join CEO Marc Benioff in a session titled “Conversations on the Future.” Exxon CEO Woods plans to deliver a speech titled “Reframing the Climate Challenge: Conserve Energy, Curb Emissions.”

The hottest ticket is Xi’s dinner, according to people familiar with the situation, and officials were scrambling for seats or to be put on the waiting list. The Chinese president is under pressure to reassure officials that his country is very much open for business and is making progress in its efforts to revive the economy. His guests will be keen to tell him that despite Washington’s efforts to erect barriers around sensitive technologies he still sees China as an extremely important market.

Read more: China’s foreign investment gauge turns negative for the first time

Some companies are more directly affected than others by Beijing’s crackdown on foreign businesses, and some like Apple Inc. It is also more influenced by China, which generates about a fifth of its revenue from the region and manufactures most of its equipment there. Apple’s sales in China slowed last quarter, and it faces increasing competition from Huawei Technologies Co. Bloomberg and other media have reported that Beijing has limited the use of iPhones and other foreign technology in agencies and state-backed firms. Government officials have denied this.

While Tim Cook is not attending APEC — sending a mid-ranking government-affairs official instead — the Apple CEO visited Beijing last month. He met with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who told him that China welcomes Apple and other multinationals.

San Francisco is emerging as a central hub for artificial intelligence, and the technology will be on the minds of attendees. Officials around the world have expressed concerns about the potential dangers of AI, while the US and China compete to dominate the nascent era of chatbots and content generators. Last month, in an executive order, Biden proposed regulating the sale to foreign entities of cloud-computing power used to feed data to software models that generate AI content.

Microsoft has included generative AI in all its major products and Nadella is scheduled to talk about this technology in a speech on Wednesday. “Now is the time to have a conversation about the important role AI breakthroughs will play in shaping the global economy,” Ahmed Mazhari, head of Microsoft Asia, said in a statement. Google, which is sending several executives, plans to explain why its AI products are a good fit for Asian markets.

While many reciprocal trade sanctions have been targeted at companies whose products have national-security implications, Florida International University’s Prudhomme says many companies participating in APEC do not make products that could be used for military purposes. May go. “They are somewhat off the radar of the U.S. government’s national security establishment,” he said. “And they would like to reassure their counterparts in China that they are among the industries that should not be targeted by the current political tensions.”

petrochemical plant

Exxon is an example of this. Having won permission to build a billion-dollar petrochemical plant in Guangdong province, the company aims to become a major supplier of plastics to the country’s manufacturing industry for decades to come.

Meta Platform Inc.’s social-media apps Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been blocked for years in parts of Asia, especially China. But the company is becoming increasingly dependent on the region to manufacture its virtual reality headsets and smart glasses. During APEC, META officials will focus on strengthening relationships with government officials and Asia-based manufacturers that can enable or hinder its growth.

Certainly, American companies are taking risks in pursuing closer ties with China. The country has faced international criticism for its treatment of minority Uyghurs, restricting civil liberties and increasing military aggression toward Taiwan.

Apple is regularly criticized for the concessions it makes to operate in China. The company partnered with a government-linked enterprise to power iCloud, raising concerns that Beijing could access data stored on users’ Apple accounts – a claim Apple has disputed. If Beijing objects, it has removed the apps from the local version of its App Store and agreed not to operate digital services such as Apple TV+, the iTunes Store and Apple Arcade.

Musk, whose Tesla has a factory in Shanghai, has also been criticized for cozying up to Beijing. He caused an international uproar last year when he suggested the world treat Taiwan as a special administrative region like Hong Kong.

Most officials avoid openly criticizing Beijing, but FedEx Corp. Chairman and Founder Fred Smith recently said at an energy conference that China has become “mercantilist, protectionist and… [has] Geopolitical ambition to become hegemon.”

Smith is not attending APEC. But his successor as CEO Raj Subramaniam will be there and is expected to reiterate his mentor’s long-standing argument that more trade leads to economic growth, creates wealth and spreads peace.

–With assistance from Mark Gurman, Gabriel Coppola, Dana Hull, Julie Johnson, Jenny Leonard, Isis Almeida, Jennifer Jacobs, Sean Donnan, Kevin Crowley, Brody Ford, Paige Smith and Ayesha Counts.

(Updated with Biden comments in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com