Elon Musk almost needed SFPD wellness check after 'breakdown' after being criticized on Dave Chappelle Show

File – Twitter, now x. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk pose before their talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris on May 15, 2023. A California man says he was harassed after Musk promoted a post on his platform had put up, she sued the billionaire for defamation in a suit filed on Monday, October 2. (AP Photo/Michelle Euler, Pool, File)

Elon Musk reportedly suffered a mental breakdown after facing an angry outburst at Dave Chappelle’s San Francisco show in December 2022, raising the billionaire’s fears that his reputation as a tech visionary could affect his ability to buy and run Twitter. It was damaged by seemingly chaotic steps. They rebranded the iconic social media platform as X.

Musk’s mental breakdown is being reported by Ben Mezrich, author of a new book, “Breaking Twitter,” which covers the billionaire’s haphazard acquisition of X, Insider reports.

Mezrich said in an interview, “He got to a point where he locked himself in his office, he was so upset that Twitter employees were considering calling a wellness check by San Francisco police because they felt That he’s going to hurt himself.” the insider said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday.

“I think he really cares about his reputation, and he was shocked,” Mezrich said.

Mezrich cited several events that led to Musk’s decline “spiral.” The first was Chappelle’s Show, which took place about two months after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

Chappelle brought the Tesla and SpaceX mogul onstage as his surprise guest at the end of a set at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The crowd initially erupted in a mixture of cheers and joy at the sight of Twitter’s polarizing new CEO. But according to footage from the set and some people in the audience, as the shock of Musk’s appearance wore off, the snobs began to win over and their anger grew.

It is seen in the footage that when Musk was roaming on the stage with a microphone in his hand, the noise became louder. Musk tried to wave his hands and make some other motions, apparently unsure how to respond. Chappelle tried to save the moment by cracking a few jokes: “Looks like some of the people you fired are in the audience.”

According to a report, people on social media estimated that most of the people made noise during Musk’s appearance in the 18,000-capacity stadium.

Mezrich said on CNBC that Musk was “stunned” by the audience’s reaction, adding, “This had never happened before with Elon, and it took off.”

Another destabilizing event also occurred in December 2022, Mezrich said. It involved a confrontation between a member of Musk’s security team, who was walking his 2-year-old son in Los Angeles, and a “crazy pursuer,” Musk said. A man wearing a black hood and mask reportedly chased a car carrying Musk’s son, X Æ A-Xii. and “climbed” on top of the vehicle in Los Angeles.

Police responded to the incident, but made no arrests and found no way to verify Musk’s claims that the collision was linked to a Twitter account that tracked his private jet, the Washington Post reported. Yet the incident triggered a massive rewriting of The Washington Post also said it also highlighted how Musk’s personal concerns could affect his operation of the platform used by millions of people around the world.

“The Elon before Twitter and the Elon after Twitter are two different Elons,” Mezrich said. He also said, “Elon didn’t just break Twitter, Twitter broke Elon Musk.”

After Musk bought Twitter, the company’s value dropped from $44 billion to $19 billion, reported late last month. He made radical changes in the company by drastically cutting his staff. More than 80 percent of its 7,500 employees either quit or were laid off. They also changed the service’s verification process, as well as content-moderation rules. By the summer, advertising, the company’s main source of revenue, had declined by about 60% in the United States.

Musk has historically been concerned about his popularity, especially on the platforms he owns, Insider reports. In February, the billionaire reportedly asked engineers to investigate why his tweets were getting fewer views. He reportedly fired the engineer who pointed out to him that his popularity was declining.

Page Six said the Wall Street Journal reported in June that Musk reportedly takes micro-doses of ketamine to treat depression. In 2017, Musk – who has Asperger syndrome – opened up about his mental health, saying he may also be suffering from bipolar disorder.

“The reality is great highs, terrible falls and incredible stress. Don’t think people want to hear about the final two,” he said at the time, Page Six reported.

See more at The Mercury News



Source: www.mercurynews.com