Elon Musk allows controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on X

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 18: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks with supporters at the Texas State Capitol Building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)



Sergio Flores/Getty Images

hide caption

toggle caption

Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Sergio Flores/Getty Images

X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk announced his decision on Saturday to allow Alex Jones back on the platform.

Jones generated controversy for spreading false, wild conspiracies, claiming that the “New World Order” was sacrificing children at a California compound; that the US government had “weather weapons” that caused disasters such as major floods; And FBI Director Robert Mueller was a monster.

Shortly after being formally reinstated on

“I’m telling you they want to silence us for what we said,” Jones said.

The conversation touched on sometimes confusing topics, including the “deep state” and the threats posed by participants’ perception of masculinity.

Allowing Jones to return to X is a reversal of Musk’s 2022 statement in which he said the ban on Jones would not be lifted.

On Saturday, Musk took a survey on X and decided to reinstate Jones’ account based on the results. Before the vote, Jones’ last post on the platform was September 6, 2018.

Reinstall Alex Jones on this platform? Vox populi, vox dei. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 9 December 2023

It is unknown how advertisers, who are pulling ads from X over Musk’s support of anti-Semitic comments, will respond to Jones’ return.

Musk raised eyebrows when he took the stage at the DealBook summit in New York in November and accused companies of abuses in pulling advertising from X.

Muslims, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community are common targets for Jones, but what ultimately got him into big legal trouble was his false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., was an “inside job.” ” and “government work”. Operations.” He once again falsely claimed that no one died in the shootings – which left 26 people dead, 20 of them children – and that anyone who spoke about the incident was a “crisis actor”.

The families of those killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting sued Jones in Texas and Connecticut in 2018, saying they suffered emotional distress and received death threats as a result of Jones’ false claims that he was a crisis actor and staged the tragedy. to be done. The families won a total of about $1.5 billion in compensatory and punitive damages, forcing Jones to file for bankruptcy. They have not yet compensated the families.

Jones has since admitted that the Sandy Hook shooting did indeed occur.

Attorney Chris Mattei, who represented the Sandy Hook families in that lawsuit, posted his reaction to Jones’ return to X:

people have asked me about it @Elon Musk let alex jones in @X, What will happen here? Jones is a con artist. So, he will target innocents. He would tell his audience to be afraid of him. Once his audience gets scared, he will squeeze them for $. Everyone is suffering except Jones. Thanks Elon. -Chris Mattei (@ChrisMatteiCT) 10 December 2023

Musk has reinstated several banned or suspended accounts since purchasing Twitter, including the accounts of former President Donald Trump and social media personality Andrew Tate, who was convicted of human trafficking and rape in Romania earlier this year. Was ordained.

Source: www.npr.org