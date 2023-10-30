Elon Musk agrees with millions of users worldwide, YouTube ads are 'getting out of control' - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tesla And spacex ceo Elon Musk agree with the rising voice of youtube Users who find the proliferation of advertisements on the platform increasingly problematic.

What happened: Is owned by the video-sharing giant Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL has long been targeted for increasing the number of ads shown to users who reach their free tier.

During the weekend, a dogecoin DOGE/USD designator known as dogdesigner But x (formerly Twitter) shared this sentiment, saying, “YouTube has more ads than the rest of the websites on the entire Internet.” Musk couldn’t help but agree that “it’s getting out of control.” ”

In the comments section, while many users appeared to agree with the tech billionaire and asked him to launch a YouTube competitor, others pointed out the option to subscribe youtube premiumWhich offers an ad-free experience in exchange for $13.99 per month.

This is not the first time Musk has commented on YouTube ads.

Earlier this month, the tech mogul compared YouTube’s advertising strategy to “ad creep” – a term that refers to the spread of advertising into areas where ads were not traditionally or commonly found.

why is it important: While Musk has been vocally targeting YouTube ads, some users have reported that they can still avoid receiving ads by subscribing to YouTube’s premium tier. Musk’s social media platform

However, it seems Musk has taken this feedback to heart, seeing as he’s already announced two new premium subscription plans premium+ tier, under which users will have to pay double the amount i.e. $16 to get a completely ad-free experience.

