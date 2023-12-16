In a surprising turn of events, billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, was the star guest at an annual conference organized by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party. She took the stage in Rome with one of her 11 children against the backdrop of an ice-skating rink and an ancient palace and advocated the value of procreation in Italy.

Italy has long faced significant challenges due to its declining birth rate, and Musk urged the crowd to “create more Italians to save Italian culture.” This theme matches the priorities of the Meloni government, which is deeply concerned about preserving the country’s unique cultural heritage.

Interestingly, Meloni has been a staunch opponent of surrogacy, which has been criminalized in Italy. However, there was no mention of Musk’s own recent children born through surrogacy. The gaffe raised some eyebrows, but it didn’t detract from the overall message delivered by the famous entrepreneur.

Meloni herself was present at the conference, sitting in the front row and taking photos of Musk, whom she had personally invited. Meloni, known for her love of fantasy literature, founded the Atrezu Conference in 1998. His interest in JRR Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” has been well documented, and he believes that the orthodoxy depicted in the novel is consistent with his principles. strong belief

Held in the historic Castell Sant’Angelo, the conference served as a forum for a variety of conservative voices. Apart from Elon Musk, Spanish populist party Vox member Santiago Abascal and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also gave speeches.

During his interview, Musk talked about a variety of topics. He highlighted the dangers of the so-called “woke mind virus” which he believes is engulfing the United States and warned that Italy must remain alert to its influence. He also stressed the importance of high birth rates to attract international investment and discussed the future of humanity as a “multi-planetary species” and the potential risks and benefits of artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk’s presence at this conference created a media stir and sparked discussion on a range of topics from birth rates to cultural preservation. Only time will tell what impact his advocacy will have on Italy’s approach to these serious issues.

Post navigation

Source: gillettnews.com