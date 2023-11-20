Elon Musk addresses anti-Semitism claims: ‘Nothing could be further from the truth’

Tech mogul Elon Musk on Sunday responded publicly to his recent posts on .

“Last week, there were hundreds of fake media stories claiming I was anti-Semitic,” Musk posted Sunday afternoon.

He further said, “Nothing could be further from the truth.” “I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.”

A recent wave of media backlash came when Musk responded, “You told the real truth,” to a post that repeated an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory suggesting that Jews are a minority in the country from elsewhere. Want to bring groups.

The post reads: “The Western Jewish population is now coming to the disturbing realization that the minority crowd that supports the influx into their country does not like them at all.”

Musk’s apparent endorsement of this message had immediate consequences, as Disney, Apple, and other corporations pulled their ads from the platform.

Multiple public officials, including the White House, rebuked the Leave aside what happened later.” People since the Holocaust.

While some 2024 GOP presidential candidates, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, condemned the statement earlier on Sunday’s show, others avoided it.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) debated with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning, when asked if he would condemn the post, at first saying he had not seen the post. Even when Tapper read the post aloud, DeSantis declined to condemn it, saying he would like to see the full context and emphasizing that Musk has long had a target on his back.

“Well, because I haven’t seen it,” DeSantis said on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked about the post. “I know you tried to read, I don’t know what the context is. I know Elon Musk. I never saw him do anything. I think he’s a guy who believes in America. I never saw him getting involved in it. So that’s surprising if it’s true, but I haven’t seen it. That’s why I don’t want to sit there and pass judgment immediately.

Musk denied allegations of anti-Semitism in his post on Sunday, but he did not provide any further explanation for the post.

Musk has been accused of anti-Semitic rhetoric in the past and has had a strained relationship with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization that fights hatred and anti-Semitism. The ADL has been the subject of Musk’s ire, particularly after the ADL published a report that documented an increase in anti-Semitic incidents after he took over the company formerly known as Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com