Elliptic Addresses WSJ's Claims About Crypto Terrorist Financing

Are Hamas Terrorists Really Raising Millions of Dollars Using Crypto? Elliptic’s blockchain monitoring experts say the truth is a bit more nuanced.

The firm released a blog post on Wednesday analyzing prior claims by the Wall Street Journal that crypto is a major source of financing for the organization, which were later cited by the US Congress.

Crypto Terrorism: Myth vs. Fact

In its report earlier this month, the WSJ, citing Elliptic, claimed that $130 million was collectively raised by both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) through blockchain-based Rail.

However, Elliptic now says there is “no evidence to support claims that Hamas received large amounts of crypto donations.”

“Over the past few years, Hamas has begun using cryptocurrencies as a means of crowdfunding from the public through social media,” Elliptic reported. “However, the unique traceability of these assets means the amount raised is much smaller than other funding sources.”

In April, Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades (AQB) was forced to end its crypto fundraising program due to successful efforts by authorities to punish donors to its cause. A few weeks later, Israeli police announced the successful seizure of $1.7 million in crypto from accounts linked to Hezbollah, followed by a further seizure on Binance earlier this month.

“This shows the weakness of crypto as a tool to raise funds for terrorism,” Elliptic wrote.

Since Hamas attacked Israeli civilians on October 7, the company claimed that pro-Hamas news organization Gaza Now has raised only $21,000 in crypto – still the largest fundraising effort since the attack. Most of these funds have already been frozen by both compliant crypto exchanges and Tether.

What is the reason for the exaggerated picture?

One source of confusion may arise from prior Elliptic analysis that showed that crypto wallets associated with PIJ that were frozen by the NBCTF this July had received transactions totaling $93 million between 2020 and 2023.

However, Elliptic said it was unclear whether the funds also belonged to the terrorist group.

“It is likely that some of the wallets listed by NBCTF belonged to smaller service providers such as brokers that were used by PIJ.” Elliptical conclusion drawn.

Elliptic cited an October 17 letter from Congress to the White House, in which senators led by Elizabeth Warren called for doing more to curb crypto-related terrorist financing, citing the WSJ report. . Warren is a leading anti-crypto voice in Congress, having written prior letters to relevant officials demanding regulations to combat crypto drug criminals and tax fraud.

source: cryptopotato.com