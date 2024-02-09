Elizabeth Holmes celebrates 40th birthday from jail

Mintz and Gold partner Ira Lee Sorkin discuss the Elizabeth Holmes fraud case as the former Theranos founder reports heading to prison in ‘The Claman Countdown’.

Elizabeth Holmes recently celebrated her 40th birthday while in prison.

The Theranos biotech startup founder, who is currently incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan after pleading guilty in 2022 to defrauding investors, got a chance to see her loved ones last weekend as she turned a year older .

As first reported by the Daily Mail, those attending her birthday included her parents, partner Billy Evans and their children. Evans and Holmes have two children, both under the age of 3.

Elizabeth Holmes spent her 40th birthday inside FPC Bryan in Texas on February 4, 2024. The convicted fraudster was joined by her family, including her husband, Billy Evans, and her children, William, 2, and Invicta, 11 months. (SplashNews.com/Splash News)

Holmes’s 40th birthday came almost eight months to the day when she first arrived at FPC Bryan to serve her years-long sentence related to the Theranos affair.

Elizabeth Holmes sent to jail, begins 11-year sentence

At one point during the trip, he and his visitors all gathered at an outdoor picnic table.

Elizabeth Holmes spent her 40th birthday inside FPC Bryan in Texas on February 4, 2024. The convicted fraudster was joined by her family, including her husband, Billy Evans, and her children, William, 2, and Invicta, 11 months. (SplashNews.com/Splash News)

FPC Bryan is located in Texas and according to its website, it houses over 600 female inmates.

The court gave Holmes 11 years and three months in prison when he sentenced him in November 2022 for four charges in connection with defrauding Theranos investors. The Bureau of Prisons website on Friday gave his release date as September 2032.

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

The charges on which the jury convicted Holmes included one count of conspiracy to defraud investors and three counts of fraud on individual investors, “involving wire transfers totaling more than $140 million,” the Justice Department said.

Elizabeth Holmes spent her 40th birthday inside FPC Bryan in Texas on February 4, 2024. The convicted fraudster was joined by her family, including her husband, Billy Evans, and her children, William, 2, and Invicta, 11 months. (SplashNews.com/Splash News)

His trial lasted about four months in total, ending in early January 2022. Holmes and his lawyers have appealed his case.

Click here to read more on Fox Business

The Theranos founder told The New York Times in May 2023 that he would “have to work all his life to pay off” the legal fees he accrued.

Last month, the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it had decided to exclude Holmes from “participation in federal health care programs” for nine decades.

Anders Hagstrom and Breck Dumas contributed to this report.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com