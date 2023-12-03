Elizabeth Arden's profits have lost their shine

Tie-up: Actress Reese Witherspoon has partnered with Elizabeth Arden

Cosmetics maker Elizabeth Arden saw profits fall by 80 per cent at its UK business last year.

The group, which started as a New York salon on Fifth Avenue in 1910, made £435,000 in Britain in 2022, according to accounts filed at Companies House.

This was down from £2.2 million in 2021, when costs were lower and it received about £700,000 in taxpayer-funded furlough cash. Elizabeth Arden sells skin care, perfumes and make-up online and in high street shops such as Boots. Last year it had 177 UK employees.

The brand was assigned a Royal Warrant by Queen Elizabeth, meaning it was a recognized supplier to the royal household.

Elizabeth Arden was founded by Canadian-American businesswoman Florence Nightingale Graham. She is credited with popularizing the skin care industry – especially face creams – and for a time was one of the wealthiest women in the world.

The brand’s celebrity ambassadors include actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Reese Witherspoon.

Elizabeth Arden also has licenses for celebrity fragrances, such as those created by Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.

The company has changed hands several times, with previous owners including consumer goods giant Unilever. It is now part of Revlon, which bought Elizabeth Arden for £611 million in 2016.

Revlon’s future was thrown into doubt last year when it was placed into bankruptcy proceedings called Chapter 11 in the US. It survived by significantly reorganizing itself and is now owned by many of its former creditors.

Beauty and cosmetics companies across the world suffered losses during the pandemic lockdown.

Sales of typically popular products like lipstick declined while people were working from home, but have vastly improved since restrictions were lifted.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk