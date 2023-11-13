Elite investor Jim Rogers values ​​gold and silver over stocks and real estate – and warns that inflation will get worse and a recession is looming.

Jim Rogers says gold and silver are better bets than stocks, bonds or real estate right now.

George Soros’ former business partner said commodities perform well during inflation.

Rogers expects inflation to get worse again, and sees a recession as almost inevitable.

Jim Rogers expects gold and silver to outperform other assets during a time of historic inflation and widespread concerns about recession.

“If you’re in a world where prices are going higher, you want to own things that are going higher in price,” the veteran investor told “The Julia La Roche Show” in a recent interview.

Rogers is best known as the former business partner of George Soros and co-founder of the Quantum Fund and Soros Fund Management. He pointed out that rapidly rising prices make fixed-income assets like bonds less attractive, and the higher interest rates that typically come with them often weigh on the stock market and the real-estate sector.

However, commodities like gold, silver and rice tend to appreciate in times of inflation, meaning they are “generally a good place to get out of it and probably make a lot of money,” Rogers said. He emphasized gold as the historical beneficiary of rising prices and raging wars, but called silver a better bet today because its price has fallen so much.

Rogers also said he expects other currencies to threaten the US dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency, but he has not yet found a potential winner from de-dollarization. He said Washington’s use of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns in many countries that the dollar is not a neutral haven, and could become a liability if a country angers the US.

The author of “Adventure Capitalist: The Ultimate Road Trip” also sounded the inflation alarm. Price growth has slowed from a 40-year high of 9% last summer to below 4% in recent months, but it remains well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% per year.

“In the last year or two we’ve had a massive amount of money printing all over the world and we’re going to have to face even worse inflation, it’s not over yet,” he said. “We all have to pay the price.”

Rogers said that once their economies show signs of slowing, governments will aggressively print money, causing inflation to rise again.

He does not expect an imminent recession, given the volume of government spending in recent years and the likelihood of politicians propping up the economy ahead of presidential elections this year. But a major recession seems almost certain at this point, he said.

“I can see it coming,” he said of a recession. “We’re getting closer, it doesn’t have to happen but it always does, and this is the longest period without a recession in American history.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com