Elite investor Jim Rogers says stock, bond and real estate bubbles are all ready to burst – and a serious recession is on the horizon.

Jim Rogers says stocks, bonds and real estate are all bubbles waiting to burst.

George Soros’ former business partner believes the debt-laden US economy is headed for disaster.

Rogers says he is heavily invested in dollars and spies value in commodities.

Jim Rogers warns that stock, bond and real estate bubbles are all about to burst, and America is headed for economic ruin.

The 81-year-old renowned investor and travel writer, best known for co-founding Quantum Fund and Soros Fund Management with George Soros. He sounded the alarm on US debt, said he is betting on the dollar and sees value in commodities, and once again predicted the worst bear market of his lifetime in a Wealthy interview released this week.

Here are 9 of Rogers’ best quotes, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. “I am not bearish on the US, I have not invested there and I am waiting to sell it at a lower price. I expect things to get worse in the US soon, but not today – Which probably means she’ll be wrong today because I usually have a really bad time.”

2. “The U.S. economy has had the longest period of expansion without a recession in recorded history, and it’s coming to an end. You’re seeing inflation rising, interest rates rising, some stocks rising every day. There are, there are some bubble stocks. You’re seeing all the classic signs that it’s near the end. I have a large amount of cash but I’m not selling short right now because bubbles – especially the end of bubbles – any That can last longer than a rational person would expect, and that seems to be what’s happening now.”

3. “The US economy is expanding, the government has printed large amounts of money, borrowed large amounts of money, and spent large amounts of money. If you give me $1 trillion, I will give you Gonna show us a good time. They’re showing us a good time right now. But I’m worried, and you should be worried too.’

4. “I know we’re going to have big problems again. I expect the next bear market to be the worst in my lifetime. Since 2009, debt is skyrocketing everywhere, so the next time we have If there’s going to be a problem, it’s bound to be huge, probably the worst in my lifetime. I hope I’m smart enough to avoid it.”

5. “I have a lot of dollars because throughout history when there has been turmoil, people look for a safe haven, and people think the US dollar is a safe haven – it’s not, but they think That it is.”

6. “If you look around the world, stocks in most countries are close to their all-time highs, bonds are in a bubble, property is and has been in a bubble in many countries. The only asset I know that is still historically high is “Things are cheaper than.”

7. “When things go wrong, we all farmers want some gold in the closet. We want some silver under the bed. I’m an old farmer, I know how us farmers think.”

8. “If you want to be successful, just stick with what you know. Don’t listen to the Internet, TV, don’t listen to other people. Everyone knows a lot about something, whether it’s fashion or sports or cars, so if you stick with what you know, you’re way ahead of everyone else. And wait for opportunities – if your friends say it’s boring, stay boring. If you want to be a successful investor Don’t be afraid to be boring if you want to be.

9. “I was once held hostage by a sheriff in the Congo for eight days. It was very civilized, we went to his house for dinner, we went to nightclubs together, we did all kinds of things. So if You’re going to be a hostage, try Congo.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com