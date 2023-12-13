Elite investor Jeremy Grantham warns stocks are in a bubble and could fall more than 50% – but his colleague says they've become cheap

Jeremy Grantham has warned that the S&P 500 could fall more than 50% from current levels to 2,200 points.

But one of his colleagues, Ben Inker, says US stocks are much cheaper today than they were two years ago.

GMO’s co-head of asset allocation says inflation and economic growth have made stocks more valuable.

Jeremy Grantham expects the S&P 500 to lose a third of its value and fall more than 50% from current levels if a few things go wrong. Ben Inker, co-head of asset allocation at elite investor firm GMO, struck a much more positive tone during the latest episode of Morningstar’s “The Long View” podcast.

Investors are facing a “much better” environment than two years ago, Inker said, because even if a recession lies ahead, they are being “paid quite well for taking risks” in many parts of the world. Additionally, safe assets like Treasuries and cash are yielding much higher yields than they have in years, providing more ways to earn returns, he said.

“The exciting thing for investors is that whether you’re looking to buy an equity portfolio, a fixed income portfolio, or a diversified portfolio across assets, the outlook looks great,” Inker said.

Inker said the strong rally in US stocks this year has erased the bulk of their losses in 2022, but they are still “significantly cheaper” than a few years ago.

He noted that inflation – which hit a 40-year high of 9% last summer and has remained close to double the Federal Reserve’s 2% target in recent months – has boosted the fair value of stocks as companies sell those commodities and The services they produce went up in price. US economic growth over the past two years has also increased the fair value of stocks, as public companies generally grow along with the broader economy.

The result is that U.S. stocks are “much better than they were a few years ago,” Inker said. He even said that the cheapest 20% of stocks are “probably the absolute cheapest” — a statement he and his colleagues have not been able to make for some time, he said.

Inker’s comments are surprising because GMO co-founder and long-term investment strategist Grantham has repeatedly sounded the alarm on the “superbubble” spanning multiple asset classes, and causing the S&P 500 to fall from about 4,600 points today to 3,200 points or less. Is called upon to do. 2,200 points.

Grantham had previously estimated that the market bottom would be 3,000 points or 2,000 points if “a few wheels fall off.” But he recently told Business Insider’s William Edwards that inflation and economic growth have prompted him to raise those goals.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com