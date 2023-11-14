Elite deals yielding 8% dividends you won't want to miss

Kativ

At our service, we constantly scan the sky for signs of trouble for income investors.

To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson:

Eternal vigilance is the price of financial freedom.”

JP Morgan Asset Management

Let’s not forget that while the US stock market is 97.5% risk-free in the long term (unless the world ends, you can’t lose money if you buy US stocks and hold them for a long time), Individual companies, even utilities, fail.

In fact, let’s not forget General Electric (GE), the best example of a fallen elite.

The world’s most valuable company in 2000

Powered by Fortune Magazine’s “CEO of the Century”

AAA-rated balance sheet

dividend aristocrat

Had not missed earnings expectations in 10 years.

A quarter century ago there was no one more SWANier (sleep better at night) Ultra SWAN than GE.

And then the wheels fell off, and on an annual basis, GE cut its dividend five times.

Hartford Funds

When the dividend is cut, management is saying, “Things are worse than they have been in years or decades.”

When an oligarch or king cuts the dividend, it means that the fundamentals of the business have never been worse in the last 25 or 50 years or more.

The safest dividend is one that has just been increased, and the reverse is also true. The dividend that has already been cut is still at increased risk of another cut.

Consider the example of VF Corporation (VFC).

Sell ​​VF Corp and Buy These 7.6+% Dividend Yielding Elites Instead

I warned Seeking Alpha readers once and our members many times that the VFC dividend cut is a signal to sell and never look back.

Ycharts

And in fact, the first dividend was cut by 70% just a few months later, sending shares tumbling.

By the end of that day, VFC had already been halved, having fallen by more than 50% by the time of the first cut.

Ycharts

The pandemic hit VFC like many other textile companies. But it was on its way to recovery until Supreme, its multi-billion acquisition announced in November 2020 during the era of free money, began to struggle.

VFC has entered the danger zone, down 70% from the record high. A level that indicates a 48% chance, a coin flip, of whether it will ever achieve a new record high again.

Ycharts

Just consider how GE investors have fared since 2000, when they were down 36% when including dividends and not adjusting for inflation.

82% inflation

65% inflation-adjusted loss after 23 years.

You can see why dividend cuts are dangerous and why I take the time to warn readers and Dividend Kings members about the rising dividend cut risk among the elite.

Walgreens’s dividend may be doomed, so buy these 9% yielding SWANs instead

3M’s Price Could Halve, So Buy These 8% Yielding SWANs Instead

And now I’ve learned of another potential future fallen elite.

UGI is the next potential fallen aristocrat

UGI Corporation (UGI) is a dividend legend that most investors have never heard of.

It is a dividend champion (not in the S&P) founded in 1885. It is a utility group focused primarily on Pennsylvania and the largest propane distributor in the US.

Its claim to fame is dividend dependability, with a 35-year dividend growth streak, but 138 years without a dividend cut is even more impressive.

That’s right, World War I, World War II, the Great Depression, a flu pandemic that killed 5% of the world’s population, the Great Recession, the COVID pandemic, or dozens of recessions, crises, and 20% interest rates all led to UGI cuts. Couldn’t make it. Its dividend.

However, there are some troubling signs that management may cut the dividend in the coming months.

The review will also be followed by actions to optimize the company’s cost structure and re-align its capital allocation priorities.” – UGI Press Release.

UGI has an A-rated utility business, but 40% of its revenue comes from junk bond-rated AmeriGas, the nation’s largest propane distributor.

The weighted credit rating for all its business lines is BB+, and a struggling business is thus hurting its cost of capital.

Natural gas is a far better heating fuel than propane in terms of cost and dependability, and AmeriGas business is primarily in rural areas where gas lines have not been built.

People are moving to cities over time, and while some businesses (like industrial chicken operations) will always have customers, AmeriGas is struggling with rising winter temperatures and higher driver wages that won’t change in the near future.

So while AmeriGas’s margins are shrinking while volumes are declining, there appears to be no end in sight to the propane industry’s secular decline.

FactSet Research Terminal

4 analysts cover this small utility for a living, and they can’t agree on whether UGI will sustain the dividend.

Most think that will happen, but uncertainty has increased.

Don’t forget that no dividend is 100% risk-free, even those with a 100% safety score.

rating Dividend Kings Security Score (250 Point Security Model) Estimated Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Estimated Dividend Cut Risk in a Pandemic Level Recession 1 – unsafe 0% to 20% more than 4% 16+% 2- Below average 21% to 40% more than 2% 8% to 16% 3 – average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 – safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- Very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% UGI 60% 2.0% 4.00%

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal.)

Our 3,000-point Safety and Quality model says UGI’s risk of a dividend cut increases from 3% to 4%. This isn’t a huge risk, but be aware of what a potential outage could mean.

What will the dividend cut from UGI mean for investors?

If UGI were to spin off AmeriGas, which is currently valued at $0 by the stock market and is estimated to be worth at least $1 billion, its payout ratio would increase from 45% to 70%.

45% is the upper end of its target payout ratio because the propane business produces much more volatile income than most utilities.

Without a propane business, it’s perfectly fine for management to maintain a dividend with a 70% payout ratio in a sector where rating agencies consider 75% safe.

The issue for UGI is that it has a corporate culture and management team that has always run in the 40% to 45% payout ratio range.

If management wants to cut the dividend, this review is the perfect opportunity.

UGI could spin off AmeriGas and keep dividend investors whole: 30%

UGI can pull this off and keep the dividend intact: 66%

UGI could shut down AmeriGas and take a secret cut: 4% chance.

If UGI cuts the dividend, think about what that would indicate.

A company that has never cut its dividend since its founding in 1885 might be saying, “Things are worse than they were during the Great Depression.”

They won’t be so bold and will present any cuts as “unlocking value for shareholders.”

But remember that short-term stock prices are meaningless, cash flow is discretion, and dividends are reality. Follow the money, and you will find the truth. And the truth is that when the dividend gets cut, it’s time to sell and never look back.

How to find Aristocrat options yielding 8% for UGI

Here’s how I used our DK Zen Research terminal to find the best non-speculative 8% yielding Dividend Elite alternative to UGI.

From the 504 stocks in our master list to the best blue-chip elite deals.

All in a minute, thanks to the DK Zen Research Terminal. This is how I get all my investment ideas.

screening criteria companies remaining % of master list 1 List “Dividend Champions” 135 27.00% 2 BHS Ratings “Fair Buy, Good Buy, Strong Buy, Very Strong Buy, Ultra Value Buy” 100 20.00% 3 Non-speculative (no turnaround stock, investment grade) 92 18.40% 4 7.5+% dividend yield 3 0.60% total time 1 minute

Are you looking for the safest and most trusted name in ultra-yield? They are here.

8% Dividend Aristocrat Deals You Can Trust

For further research, I have linked articles about these 8% yielding elites and ordered them from highest to lowest yielding.

Bottom Line Up Front Fundamental Summary

Yield: 8.3% (5X S&P 500 and 2X SCHD or VYM)

Dividend Security: 100% very safe (1% dividend cut risk)

Overall Quality: 96% Low Risk Ultra Swan Dividend Elite

Credit Rating: BBB+ Stable (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

(5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Long-term growth consensus: 4.0%

Long-term total return potential: 12.3% vs. 10.2% S&P 500

Fair Price Discount: 28% off (Buy Potential Ultra Value “Fat Pitch”) vs. 8% overvaluation on the S&P

vs. 8% overvaluation on the S&P 10-year valuation growth: 3.3% annually

10-Year Consensus Total Return Potential: 8.4% yield + 4.0% growth + 3.3% valuation growth = 15.6% vs 10.1% S&P

8.4% yield + 4.0% growth + 3.3% valuation growth = 10-Year Consensus Total Return Potential: , 326% vs. 164% S&P 500.

The number of these 8% yielding elite is expected to quadruple over the next decade, doubling market returns. And while you wait to see if the bullish consensus forecast comes true, you’re locking in a very safe 8.3% yield that’s growing at about 2 times the long-term inflation rate.

9.7% inflation-adjusted yield on cost over the next 30 years (retirement time frame)

9.1% average inflation-adjusted yield over the next 30 years = 273% inflation-adjusted cash return over the next 30 years

Dividend Kings Zen Research

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Enbridge Inc. (ENB) – CA company, 15% dividend withheld except for retirement accounts Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) – K1 Tax Form.

How likely are future returns of 12% to 13% from these veteran dividend aristocrats?

Historical Total Returns Since 1998

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

15.2% annual income growth for 23 years.

186% profit on cost if you bought in 1999

100% inflation-adjusted yield on cost.

Consensus on total returns by 2025

If and only if each company grows in line with analysts’ expectations

and returns to historical market-determined fair value

This is what you will make.

Altria

Fast Graph, Factset

Enbridge

Fast Graph, Factset

Enterprise Product Partners

Fast Graph, Factset

S&P 500

Fast Graph, Factset

Paying an 8% historical premium for the S&P 500 (SP500) is not going to lead to good things for investors over the coming 2 years. Not unless you think a 12% potential return is a good return with a lot of volatility along the way.

Or…buy these 8% yielding elite deals with 81% growth potential in 2 years and 32% annual returns.

S&P’s return potential is 8x by 2025

Bottom Line: These 3 Dividend Elites Offer the Safest 8% Yield on Wall Street

There is a 1% risk of a dividend cut for MO, ENB and EPD, which is very low for them all together (less than 0.1%).

For context, Goldman estimates the risk of nuclear war is 10% right now and 2.5% in any given year, even without a fierce proxy war between the US and Russia.

Meanwhile, their valuations are so low and they’re delivering such rich cash streams that they offer 8x the return potential of the S&P by 2025.

The dividend alone can beat the S&P’s 2-year return, never mind the growth and valuation boost these coiled springs offer.

Is the market overvalued? Yes. Even without a recession, returns are likely to be lower in the coming years.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy smart things, including options for UGI, potentially the next failed aristocrat (4% risk).

Remember that short-term stock prices are meaningless, cash flow is discretion, but dividends are reality.

