November 14, 2023
Elite deals yielding 8% dividends you won't want to miss


Kativ

At our service, we constantly scan the sky for signs of trouble for income investors.

To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson:

Eternal vigilance is the price of financial freedom.”

JP Morgan Asset Management

Let’s not forget that while the US stock market is 97.5% risk-free in the long term (unless the world ends, you can’t lose money if you buy US stocks and hold them for a long time), Individual companies, even utilities, fail.

Hartford Funds

Ycharts

Ycharts

Ycharts

FactSet Research Terminal

rating Dividend Kings Security Score (250 Point Security Model) Estimated Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Estimated Dividend Cut Risk in a Pandemic Level Recession
1 – unsafe 0% to 20% more than 4% 16+%
2- Below average 21% to 40% more than 2% 8% to 16%
3 – average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8%
4 – safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4%
5- Very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2%
UGI 60% 2.0% 4.00%

Click to enlarge

screening criteria companies remaining % of master list
1 List “Dividend Champions” 135 27.00%
2 BHS Ratings “Fair Buy, Good Buy, Strong Buy, Very Strong Buy, Ultra Value Buy” 100 20.00%
3 Non-speculative (no turnaround stock, investment grade) 92 18.40%
4 7.5+% dividend yield 3 0.60%
total time 1 minute

Click to enlarge

Dividend Kings Zen Research

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Fast Graph, Factset

Fast Graph, Factset

Fast Graph, Factset

Fast Graph, Factset

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Debate Arises If ‘Loki’ Finale Is Ending Or Marvel’s Kang Plans Are An Addition

The MCU is now reportedly backing away from Jonathan Majors’ Kang

November 14, 2023
Glencore wins Teck coal unit, paving the way for its own divestment

Glencore wins Teck coal unit, paving the way for its own divestment

November 14, 2023

You may have missed

Debate Arises If ‘Loki’ Finale Is Ending Or Marvel’s Kang Plans Are An Addition

The MCU is now reportedly backing away from Jonathan Majors’ Kang

November 14, 2023
Glencore wins Teck coal unit, paving the way for its own divestment

Glencore wins Teck coal unit, paving the way for its own divestment

November 14, 2023
Frank Sands’ strategic move: Microsoft Corp to make headlines in Q3 2023

Frank Sands’ strategic move: Microsoft Corp to make headlines in Q3 2023

November 14, 2023
Argentina needs a president who supports democracy, Mercosur-Brazil’s Lula

Argentina needs a president who supports democracy, Mercosur-Brazil’s Lula

November 14, 2023

The 6 Online Marketing Strategies Every Entrepreneur Needs

November 14, 2023
Seven arrested as SFO launches investigation into suspected fraud at law firm Axiom Ins

Seven arrested as SFO launches investigation into suspected fraud at law firm Axiom Ins

November 14, 2023