Eli Lilly’s obesity drug now available in US pharmacies

Eli Lilly & Co.’s pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at 50 Imclone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey is photographed on March 5, 2021. Reuters/Mike Sager/File Photo Get licensing rights

Dec 5 (Reuters) – Eli Lilly (LLY.N) said on Tuesday that its recently approved obesity treatment Zepbound is now available in U.S. pharmacies and could cost as little as $550 a month for customers who are covered by health insurance. Medication not included, or may cost half the list price. ,

Zepbound is the latest entrant in the rapidly growing market for weight loss drugs, which is expected to grow to nearly $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Wall Street analysts expect Zepbound’s sales to reach nearly $2 billion in 2024. Sales of Novo Nordisk’s powerful obesity drug Vegovy are expected to hit $7.3 billion next year, according to Barclays analyst Emily Fields.

Both drugs are GLP-1 agonists, a class that was originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes.

Zepbound was added to the U.S. list of preferred drugs by at least one major drug benefits company, Cigna (CI.N).

Pharmacy benefit managers create lists, or formularies, of drugs covered by insurance and reimburse pharmacies for patients’ prescriptions.

Lilly said its commercial savings card program is now available at pharmacy chains. Under the program, Zepbound can cost as little as $25 for patients whose insurance covers the drug, and as much as $550 for those whose insurance does not cover the drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved ZepBound in November and Lilly said it would launch after Thanksgiving.

ZepBound’s list price is $1,059.87 per month, compared to the $1,349 list per package for Novo’s wildly popular Wegovi.

Lilly’s obesity drug contains the same active ingredient, tirazepate, as its already approved diabetes drug Monzaro, which has been used off-label for weight loss since its launch in 2022.

Eli Lilly’s shares have surged 60% this year following the launch of Zepbound and the drugmaker has landed tenth place in the list of the world’s most valuable listed companies by market capitalisation.

Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in New York and Manas Mishra and Khushi Mandovara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com