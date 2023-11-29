Eli Lilly's CFO explains why the company's latest weight loss drug Zepbound will cost 20% less than existing alternatives

Good morning.

As a CFO, investing in bringing real innovation to the market can position the company for long-term growth. But when it comes to innovation in health care, like tackling obesity, it could have an impact on the lives of millions of people.

“It’s important to note that obesity is not just a number on the scale,” Anat Ashkenazi, EVP and CFO of Eli Lilly & Company, told me. “It has wide-ranging health implications.” Ashkenazy says more than 110 million patients in the US alone suffer from obesity, which is linked to more than 200 health complications.

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Lilly (No. 142 on the Fortune 500) announced on November 8 that the weight-loss drug Zepbound was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The list price of Zepbound was set at $1,059.87 for all six doses. It is expected to be available in the US by the end of the year.

“We priced it about 20% lower than the existing GLP-1 obesity drugs on the market at launch,” says Ashkenazy. “And this is the list price. This is not what patients actually pay.” If a patient is covered by commercial insurance, they may be eligible to pay as little as $25 for a 1 or 3 month supply. But if ZepBound If a patient is not covered, a patient has access to the Lilly Assistance Program and may be eligible to pay $550 for 1 month’s prescription, which is about 50% less than the list price.

“It costs billions of dollars to run a clinical trial for something like this and it takes years to get there,” explains Ashkenazy. “On the one hand, you want to get value for the innovation, and on the other, it is important that patients can access the medicine. “We priced it so that patients can access it.”

Lilly’s competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s obesity drug Vegovy has a list price of about $1,349. Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Lilly’s Monzaro are classified as type 2 diabetes drugs, and have also caused weight loss in patients. A new data analysis shows that Monjaro outperforms Ozempic.

This year the demand for obesity medicines has increased. “The global obesity market could grow from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $77 billion in 2030, up from our previous estimate of $54 billion,” Morgan Stanley European biopharmaceuticals analyst Mark Purcell said in a recent research report. According to Morgan Stanley research, due to the “rapid expansion” of reimbursements for obesity medications, approximately 40 million people in the US (out of approximately 110 million adults with obesity) have access to these medications through their insurance plans. Is.

Meanwhile, in a recent forecast, Evan David Segerman, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, predicts that the global market for innovative weight loss drugs will reach $100 billion by 2035. And revenues from these drugs could reach $70 billion in the US alone.

‘Double the innovation’

Ashkenazy, who joined Lilly in 2001, has been the company’s CFO since 2021. He previously served as CFO for several global business areas of the company. His thoughts on strategy?

“We believe the way to build a winning strategy, and you can see it from our success, is to double down on innovation.” Lilly continued to invest in innovation during challenging times, he said.

She points out that between 2010 and 2014, about 40% of the company’s revenue was exposed to patent expiration. “You can lose 90% of sales in just a few months. And it is not easy to go through this. And what we said is that during that period, one thing that we are going to invest in, and that we are not going to compromise on, is research and development.” Lilly has been launching new products every year since 2014, she says.

How does she define the role of CFO? “It’s financial and strategic leadership combined with people and organizational leadership,” Ashkenazi explains. “Whether an organization is experiencing tremendous success and growth, or going through challenging times, the CFO must bring the organization back to its core mission and values ​​and set the direction going forward.”

leaderboard

lars bosgaard Was named CFO at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, effective December 4. Bosgaard replaces Matthew Hill, who resigned as CFO of PDS Biotech, effective December 1, to pursue other professional endeavors. Bosgaard has had a career in health care spanning more than 25 years. Before joining PDS Biotech, he served as the CFO of AM-Pharma BV and before that as the CFO of Columbia Care. Bosgaard was also previously VP and CFO of Roca Bioscience.

Daniel Hobbs Simmons was named EVP and CFO at First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), effective Dec. 4. He will report to Simmons President Jay Brogdon. Prior to Hobbs’ arrival, Brogdon served as both president and CFO. Hobbs most recently served as EVP and Head of Finance at Regions Bank. During his 16-year tenure, Hobbs also held various other positions, including CFO and finance responsibilities for the consumer bank.

big deal

The 10th annual IT Enterprise Insights study released by technology research and consulting group Omdia found that IT has become one of the main drivers of value for a company. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of senior IT executives confirmed that their total budget allocated for enterprise IT has increased in 2023, compared to 62% in 2022. The top business priority is to increase operational efficiency, while the top IT priority is to manage security. Identity, and privacy.

“We are seeing a significant shift in information and communications technology from being viewed primarily as an engine that enables business to create added value to an organization and as a key to both attracting and retaining talent. source,” Kem Narkan, enterprise technology research director at Omdia, said in a statement.

The report’s findings are based on a survey of 6,500 senior IT executives in 56 countries and 16 industry sectors on their organizations’ investment plans and priorities.

Courtesy of Omdia

heard it

“The talent shortage will be endemic in the labor market in the coming years and decades. More work will be done by fewer people. And it’s not just the number of people: there will also be a mismatch in terms of the skills people have versus the skills they “There is a need for companies in the market. The need for expertise in the labor market is arguably greater than ever.”

– Sander van Noordende is the CEO of Randstad, a recruitment agency, explains in a Luck The opinion piece is that the labor market will remain tight as changing demographics continue to deplete the talent pool.

