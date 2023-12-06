Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) obesity treatment enters US market

Eli Lilly (NYSE:Lily) A weight loss medication, Zepbound (tirazeptide), is now available for adults in the US. This injection is intended for obese adults with a BMI (body mass index) of 30 or more or for overweight adults with a BMI (body mass index) of 27 or more. With weight-related medical problems). Zepbound was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month.

Specifically, the injection can be obtained through prescriptions that can be filled at retail or mail-order pharmacies. Additionally, Express Scripts and Cigna Healthcare are adding Zepbound to their national preferred formularies.

Rhonda Pacheco, group vice president, Lilly Diabetes & Obesity, US, commented, “Today opens another chapter for adults living with obesity who are looking to a new treatment option like Zepbound. We are excited to see increased coverage in the marketplace, giving millions of Americans access to Zepbound.

A recent study of over 40,000 adults showed that tirazeptide was three times more likely to achieve 15% weight loss than Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO)Semaglutide. Importantly, Lilly said it is continuing to invest in expanding its global manufacturing footprint to meet anticipated demand for treatments like Zepbound. Both Lilly and NVO are racing to gain share in the obesity market. While Lilly plans to invest about $2.17 billion in a new plant in Germany, NVO is looking to expand its facilities in Denmark with an investment of $6 billion.

What is the target price for LLY?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Eli Lilly. Following a nearly 59% rise in its share price over the past year, the average LLY price target of $650.17 suggests a modest 11.3% potential upside for the stock.

