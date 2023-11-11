Elfin Fountain is building a better cat fountain

cat not included elfin fountain

Yes, you read that right. A cat fountain.

It’s nothing new that cats love running water. Check out your social media platform of choice and chances are you’ll be able to find a video of a cat going completely idle around a faucet in 30 seconds or less. It’s an intuitive motivation – flowing water is fresh water. Cats are also stupid to some extent, but that’s a different article.

Then again, cats are attracted to running water. That’s fine, but why do we need to have them available 24/7 when a bowl on the floor will suffice? The problem comes when you consider how wild cats get most of their hydration: from the prey animals they kill. Your average indoor house cat gets its food in the form of dry pellets, which, by their nature, contain practically no water content.

Domestic cats can therefore develop problems such as urinary tract infections or kidney problems when the only water available to them is from a still bowl that has perhaps been lying outside for a day or more. They are not attracted to it and end up drinking less water than required.

Enter cat fountains. As ridiculous as they may seem, they help solve a very real problem for our beloved little predators.

If only maintaining them weren’t so much of a pain.

Your typical cat fountain has a corded or cordless pump with several filters. That pump needs to be broken down and those filters need to be cleaned or replaced at least once a month. The entire interior must then be wiped down to prevent biofilm formation. You’ll also want to keep a close eye on wired pumps to make sure there aren’t any breakages that could potentially electrify the water fountain (something that got a lot of attention on social media earlier this year Was and was never fully proven but still, electricity + water = bad). Also, pumps commonly fail completely with little or no warning.

Why is Elfin Fountain better?

no wires required elfin fountain

The Elfin Fountain launched its crowdfunding campaign with a fountain that reduces complexity, improves reliability and generally provides a better experience for both cat and owner.

At a glance, the Elfin Fountain looks like any other wireless cat fountain on the market. It has a charging base, a reservoir, a tower to push the water to the top, and a coconut and carbon filter to keep it clean when it returns to the reservoir.

But open up that tower and you’ll be surprised to see that there’s nothing there except a small widget. That’s because the Elfin Fountain is not just a wireless cat fountain, it is a pumpless cat fountain.

Look mom, no pump! elfin fountain

How did they do it? Anyone who’s taken a chemistry class in high school (or, you know, works with chemicals now) will be familiar with this concept: It’s a magnetic stirrer. The base contains a magnetic rotating component that rotates a widget in the fountain reservoir. A plastic tower is placed over the rotating widget and water is forced upwards. It’s a shockingly simple concept that relies on physics rather than electronics.

This also makes for a practically maintenance-free fountain. You still have a filter to change every month, but all the other components break down quickly and easily. A quick scrub in warm water and you’re back in business.

The battery in the base lasts up to 30 days, depending on what mode it’s in. You can set it to manually cycle for 20 seconds every 15 minutes or have it triggered by the presence of your cat (or anything else that gets in the way). Motion Sensors). There’s no continuous mode, which makes the fountain a little less attractive, especially to my pet, but the sensor mode runs the fountain enough that, when he’s in the room with it, Loki will check it out.

he has questions Anthony Karz

One thing that is different about pumpless fountains is the sound. Unlike nearly silent pumps it makes little rattling noise. Although this shouldn’t be enough to scare timid pets, it may take them a while to get used to the new sound. My cat was skeptical at first before adopting it into his daily routine.

Act fast

The Elfin Fountain campaign has significantly exceeded its funding goal and is in its last hours on Kickstarter. Their website will have links to components like filter replacement and, I believe, a portal for late bids. They plan on shipping the fountains next month and will also have the components available on Amazon once production is in full swing.

That said, if you want the best price on the fountain, the Kickstarter campaign is the way to go. An Elfin fountain, plus 4 filters, is priced at $65, while the MSRP will be $109. This is a great deal for something that will greatly improve your cat’s health.