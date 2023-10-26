ELFI study reveals impact of student loan refinancing on borrowers' financial health

Classified in: Business

Subject: SVY

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With rising concerns about student loan repayment, borrowers who refinanced their loans with ELFI show positive progress in their repayment journey, according to a survey released today by ELFI.

ELFI’s third annual survey recorded customer responses about their experience refinancing student loans and the effects it had on their financial health.

The survey findings show that refinancing student loans with ELFI can lower monthly payments, speed up borrowers’ repayment timelines and reduce the negative lifestyle effects of student debt.

Many of the customers who decided to refinance said that student loans were having a negative impact on their financial lives. The most notable negative impacts reported included a decrease in eating out (63.76%), a decrease in retirement savings (61.74%), and a delay in purchasing a home (57.05%) or vehicle (44.97%).

The survey confirms that refinancing student loans helps customers save, with customers reporting an average savings of $277.89 per month. Additionally, 79.3% of customers recorded lower monthly payments after refinancing with ELFI. Over the course of their entire loan term, ELFI customers estimated savings of an average of $20,773.86.

Additionally, ELFI customers demonstrated positive trends in areas negatively impacted by student debt. Through refinancing, customers reported they were able to buy a home (24%), start saving for retirement (27.52%), or even get married (11%).

In addition to the savings discovered, the survey revealed that 52% of ELFI customers expect to pay off their student loans faster after refinancing. These results indicate that borrowers who refinance with ELFI experience improvements in their financial well-being due to the shorter repayment period.

In publishing the findings of this survey, ELFI actively helps explain the effects of refinancing through feedback from affected customers.

ELFI hopes to demonstrate the benefits of student loan refinancing on borrowers’ financial health. Following the end of the survey, ELFI encourages potential borrowers to consider their situation and finances when deciding whether or not to refinance.

“We hope this study can provide refinance seekers with comprehensive insight and real-life experiences about what refinancing could look like for them,” says Barbara Thomas, COO and head of the ELFI division at Southeast Bank. “We strive to continue helping borrowers manage their student loans responsibly.”

About Education Loan Finance

Education Loan Finance, a division of Southeast Bank, is a leading online lender designed to assist borrowers by consolidating and refinancing private and federal student loans into one simple, low-cost loan. Education Loan Finance believes that providing consumers with comprehensive refinance and consolidation options empowers consumers in their financial journey. To learn more, visit www.elfi.com.

About Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank is a community bank headquartered in Farragut, Tennessee. With more than $2.6 billion in assets, Southeast Bank offers a full range of loan and deposit products and services to families and businesses throughout Middle and East Tennessee, including its specialty consumer lending division, ELFI, which Specializes in educational loan programs. Southeast Bank is committed to the financial success of its customers, employees and communities. Local decision-making and community involvement have been central to Southeast Bank’s successes since its founding. Member FDIC.

For more information, visit www.southeastbank.com or call 1-844-732-2657.

media Contact,

skylar smith

(865) 210-0783

[email protected]

Source Education Loan Finance

You may also be interested in these press releases Hibbett, Inc., an athletic-inspired fashion retailer. today announced details of the release of its results for the third quarter ended October 28, 2023. Hibbett plans to release its third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings before the market… Century Communities, Inc. A Top 10 National Homebuilder, the Industry Leader in Online Home Sales, and the Highest Ranked Homebuilder on Newsweek’s America’s Most Trusted Companies 2023 list? revealed that it is now open for sale at Trails at Smoky… CIBT, a leading provider of visa, immigration and documentation services, is announcing the expansion of its services in Hong Kong. Previously, CIBT provided immigration and work permit services through its Newland Chase brand. Now, services in Hong Kong… Today BAE Systems, Inc. released its annual diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) impact report titled The Ripple Effect of Our Efforts. The report focuses on the company’s commitment and investment in its growth, development and well-being… Jewelers Mutual® Group, a dedicated insurance and business solutions provider to the jewelry industry since 1913, recently announced that it has acquired the Jewelers Mutual® Group, Inc. Named to ICICI Bank’s Power Partner Awards list, which recognizes the best business-to-business providers… On January 10, 2023, Crayfish Bidco Oy (“Offeror”), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly…

News published on 26 October 2023 at 10:39 and distributed by:



Source: www.bing.com