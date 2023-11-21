ELFA’s monthly leasing and finance index shows an 8% year-on-year decline in new business volumes in October

According to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Association’s Monthly Leasing & Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross-section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, total new leases for October The trade volume was $10.4 billion, which is low. New business volume in October 2022 increased by 8% year over year. However, volume in September was 7% higher at $9.7 billion and year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was 0.7% higher than the same period in 2022.

Receivables over 30 days stood at 2.5%, up from 2.3% in September and up from 1.7% over the same period in 2022. The charge-off was 0.42%, up from 0.36% in September and 0.26% in October 2022.

Total loan approvals increased to 76% from 73.6% in September. The total number of employees of equipment finance companies was down 0.6% year on year in October.

Separately, according to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s November 2023 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI-EFI), overall confidence in the equipment finance market is 42.8, up from the October index of 40.1.

“Despite a set of good metrics in the U.S. economy, MLFI participants report modest increases in both loss and crime,” said Ralph Peta, ELFA President and CEO. “This softening of credit quality is indicative of the challenges experienced by some businesses as they operate in a higher interest rate environment, constrained by reports of a reduction in bank lending, at least in some sectors. Origination activity for the year remains within acceptable limits.”

“All metrics reflect the stability and resilience of the instrument finance industry. The trends are consistent with the economic environment and market turmoil resulting from quantitative tightening, inflation, employment and supply chain disruptions. Dennis Bolton, senior managing director and head of equipment finance in North America at Gordon Brothers, said the volume declines, defaults and charge-off growth are moderate, especially after a period of such artificially low comparable results. “Overall, the industry has performed well and demonstrated its ability to effectively manage relationship, credit and instrument risk. Although challenges remain, the industry is well positioned to manage these challenges and support continued equipment investment.

