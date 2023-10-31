AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevate Holistics, a leading online medical cannabis clinic, proudly announces a generous contribution of $10,000 to Startup Kids Club, a non-profit organization based in Austin, Texas. Nurturing the next generation of resilient, self-reliant and independent students through practical entrepreneurship education.

Stephen Stearman, Founder and CEO of Elevate Holistics, has taken a personal interest in the mission of Startup Kids Club, serving on their board and actively contributing to their programs. “As an entrepreneur, I have seen firsthand the power of education and entrepreneurship in breaking the cycle of generational poverty. Unfortunately, not every child has access to a high-quality education, making entrepreneurship a life of financial independence. has been abandoned as an important route for the U.S.,” says Stearman.

The $10,000 donation from Elevate Holistics will directly support the after-school programming and summer camps offered by Startup Kids Club, providing invaluable opportunities for students to learn the principles of entrepreneurship. The programs aim to empower children, help them build important life skills and bridge the gap from classroom learning to real-world application.

“Being part of the Austin community and seeing the impact of Startup Kids Club’s work, it was an obvious choice for us at Elevate Holistics to support this incredible organization,” says Stearman. “We are committed to investing in the future of our young people, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.”

Elevate Holistics has made a significant impact in the medical cannabis industry by serving over 125,000 patients across the United States. With a strong commitment to providing accessible and high-quality care, Elevate Holistics is at the forefront of the telehealth movement, allowing patients to connect with licensed medical professionals from the comfort of their own home.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. Our contribution to the Startup Kids Club is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth, resiliency and empowerment in the next generation,” concluded Stearman.

About Elevate Holistics:

Elevate Holistics is an innovative online medical cannabis clinic dedicated to improving access to medical cannabis for patients across the United States. With a focus on high-quality care and patient education, Elevate Holistics is a leader in telehealth services, connecting patients with licensed medical professionals in a convenient and secure online environment.

About Startup Kids Club:

Startup Kids Club is a non-profit organization based in Austin, Texas, committed to teaching the principles of entrepreneurship to the next generation. Through after-school programming and summer camps, Startup Kids Club empowers students to become resilient, self-reliant and independent, and provides them with the skills they need to succeed in the real world.

Contact: Stephen Stearman, 502-762-4445, stephen@elevate-holistics. com

