‘Elemental Knights’ spinoff Immutable leads to new game coming to zkEVM – Cryptosaurus

Immutable announced Thursday that a trio of upcoming blockchain games—Gensokishi Online, Cursed Stone, and CellWars—will be deployed on Immutable’s zkEVM network.

Immutable zkEVM is a gaming-focused Ethereum scaling network built using Polygon’s zkEVM technology, and is fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Scaling networks let games and other apps handle larger amounts of transactions at a lower cost than Ethereum’s own mainnet.

Gensokishi Online, developed by Metap, is billed as a “Metaverse-native rebirth” of the popular Elemental Knights Online game, which launched in 2008 and has garnered over 8 million downloads across all platforms to date.

Gensokishi Online was previously planned to launch on the Polygon sidechain network. The game recently held a collaborative event with major publisher Square Enix’s Polygon-based game Symbiogenesis, sending users On a Discord-based scavenger hunt With this they can earn free NFTs.

Meanwhile, Cursed Stone is a 3D open-world massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that will allow players to own and trade dynamic NFT assets. According to Immutable, an “innovative role system” will ensure that each NFT is unique.

Finally, CellWars is a Web3 game inspired by naval skirmishes and fantasy epics like “The Lord of the Rings” and “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the developer claims. Players can convert their in-game items into NFTs to trade on the open market, as well as earn tokens for playing in multiple game modes.

@genso_meta Committed to building on immutable zkEVM powered by @0xPolygonLabs, They are one of the most important Japanese Web3 gaming projects that has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence by the Japanese Government! Genso is an MMORPG where players go on an epic… pic.twitter.com/XIcSsscyHw – immutable (@immutable) 2 November 2023

“It’s inspiring to see more studios adopting Immutable to truly make their games better,” said Andrew Sorokowski, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable.

Other games being built on Immutable zkEVM include Immutable’s own Shardbound, metalcore, and Space Nation, a sci-fi game backed by film director Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day”). Immutable eventually launched the zkEVM testnet in August ahead of the full mainnet rollout.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech