Elektron has released a surprising free update for all Analogue Rytm owners

New Groove Machine hardware arrived this week, but Electron has an update for gear you may already have. Both MKI and MKII versions of Analog Rytm now get the 1.70 OS update with Euclidean sequencer, scales, improved tuning, and more.

Of course, it’s always nice to see new gear – but knowing how much we’ve invested in our drum machines as instruments, it’s even nicer to see updates. Let’s copy-paste the whole list, but the highlights for me:

And yes, a Euclidean mode for the sequencer. Look, everything will get Euclidean sequencers. Nothing will happen No It now has a Euclidean sequencer. My group has declared that this is so.

Improvement

Five new machines were added: SY Chip, SY Raw, BD Acoustic, SD Acoustic and HH Lab.

Added a Euclidean mode to the sequencer.

You can now save a sound from a specific trigger on the sequencer, by applying its sound- and parameter lock.

Added the possibility to set a specific number of sequencer steps as a record length in the sampler, which will result in loops with the exact length.

Added pad scale and fold functionality for playing PADS in CHROMATIC mode.

Implemented functionality that makes it possible to loop selected pattern pages.

Added square wave as a parameter value for the WAV parameter in the BD Sharp machine.

The BT Classic machine now has a new pitch envelope parameter.

Added two new pulse width parameters for the CB Classic and CB Metallic machines.

Added several functionalities to the RND waveform for LFOs. When RND is selected for the WAV parameter, the SPH parameter now determines the amount of sleeve.

[MKII] Added an LED brightness setting parameter to Global Settings > System.

It is now possible to see which parameters pages contain parameters with parameter locks.

When pressing and holding a specific trigger in step recording mode, [PARAMETER] Keys that contain locking parameters light up.

Improved oscillator tuning by adding new calibration functionality.

Implemented the possibility to generate a random name from the naming screen when naming a sound or pattern.

The Note parameter on the TRIG page now shows the note value and number of semitones in the screen UI.

Improved the naming of DUAL VCO, IMPULSE and NOISE GEN machines by adding machine type group naming.

The new names are SY DUAL VCO, UT IMPULSE, and UT NOISE.

Sample STA and END parameters now have higher resolution. It is also now possible to snap integers for the STA and END parameters. This, along with now showing actual integers in the display, makes it easier to find the exact start and end points in samples, especially in long samples such as sample chains.

Added functionality when selecting an empty sample slot and then pressing [YES]Now +Drive opens the sample list.

Improved the screen UI and navigation for the machine selection list and sound manager.

Many analog machines are now scaled in semitones and with higher resolution.

It is now also possible to click on the data entry knob D to specify a sample from the sample list that opens when accessing the SMP parameters on the Sample page.

[MKII] A new LED boot sequence was implemented.

Minor improvements to the LED color scheme were implemented to better harmonize different devices in the product line.

bug fixes

Notes played while browsing machines produce unexpected tones.

The Kit Sysex dump caused the samples to lose their assignments. Reloading the kit from the sysex dump resulted in the kit failing to correctly detect and assign samples.

In some circumstances, previously made monitoring settings were not cleared and reset when creating a new project.

Filter envelope behavior sometimes caused unexpected clicks at the beginning of notes.

[MKII] Sounds that are not compatible with the active track were not indicated correctly when browsing the sound pool list.

Sample assignments were not kept when copying a kit from one project to another.

Undoing the page paste operation allows all parameters to be set to the minimum value.

Sometimes, after saving a project to a specific slot in the Projects menu, the used slot did not appear in the list of projects.

Swedish winters are dark, but that means more time to groove. And in the darkness, sometimes a great OS update breaks through like a ray of light. Let us all celebrate the coming Sankranthi with new taal sounds arranged in Euclidean rhythm. Praise the Rytm.

Here’s a good reference of packs for Analog Rytm – maybe others know of others!