Electroporation results: restoring partial color vision in retinitis pigmentosa patients with retinal implants.

In 1999, I defined regenerative medicine as a collection of interventions that restore normal function to tissues and organs damaged by disease, injured by trauma, or worn out over time. I include a full spectrum of chemical, gene and protein-based drugs, cell-based therapies, and biomechanical interventions that achieve that goal.

Color blindness is a visual deficiency that impairs the ability to distinguish specific colors. This condition can become an independent disease or the result of retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). It is a degenerative disease that gradually destroys the light-sensitive cells in the retina, leading to varying degrees of vision loss.

Retinitis pigmentosa is a disease that can lead to complete blindness over time. The disease affects light and color-detecting cells in the retina and can cause color blindness. As the disease progresses, the person’s vision may become more limited, resulting in “tunnel vision”, where only a small circle is visible in the center of their vision. Color blindness and other visual impairments caused by retinitis pigmentosa may also occur.

Retinal transplantation has recently attracted attention as a potential treatment for RP-induced color blindness. These implants restore vision by bypassing non-functioning photoreceptor cells and stimulating the remaining functional cells. Although they are not the perfect solution for individuals with color blindness as the primary disorder, they show promising results in treating retinitis pigmentosa, which can cause it in its advanced stages.

What is a retinal implant?

Retinal implants have emerged as a revolutionary treatment option for various retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a hereditary disorder that causes blindness. These devices can replace the functions of poorly phototransducing cells present in the retina.

Two major types of retinal implants have been developed: bioelectronic and photovoltaic. Bioelectronic implants capture light from an image, convert it into electrical impulses, and transmit it to the remaining cells in the retina. This type of implant is designed to stimulate inner retinal neurons and has shown promising results in restoring partial vision in patients. These bioelectronic implants convert visual information into electrical signals that the brain can interpret, bypassing damaged cells in the retina.

The second type of implant, the photovoltaic retinal prosthesis, uses light as a source of excitation. These prostheses could potentially restore high-resolution responses to single-pixel stimuli in the blind retina. Photovoltaic implants use tiny solar cells to power the implants and stimulate the retina, which enables color vision. Photovoltaic implants require fewer electrical wires and less energy, allowing them to operate for longer periods without disturbing the patient’s comfort level.

With respect to color blindness, photovoltaic retinal implants have an edge over bioelectronic implants. Since the latter depends on detecting electrical impulses and transmitting them to the brain, it may not be as effective in restoring normal color vision in blind people. On the other hand, the photovoltaic implant efficiently converts light energy into electrical energy, stimulating the remaining healthy cells in the retina and fully restoring color vision.

Feasibility of retinal transplantation for color blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa.

Several studies have explored the feasibility of using electrical stimulation strategies to provide color information to patients to partially restore color perception. These studies have shown promising results and may significantly improve quality of life.

Answer: This image shows the placement of an intraocular implant in the eye of Subject 3, including a close-up , [+] Retinal area adjacent to the electrode array. BC: These fundus images are from the implant eye of Subject 4 (B) and Subject 5 (C), who reported blue/violet sensations at higher stimulation frequencies. DE: These images are from the implanted eye of Subject 6 (D) and Subject 7 (E), who did not report blue/violet color perception at higher stimulation frequencies. F: Perceptual threshold of 19 electrodes in blue-sensing subjects versus 15 in non-blue-sensing subjects. This suggests that individual differences in perception may be related to electrode placement. © 2020 by the American Academy of Ophthalmology

A study published in ScienceDirect found that electrical stimulation of the retinas of blind RP patients resulted in partial restoration of color vision, particularly along the blue-yellow axis. The researchers used a retinal implant that delivered controlled electrical currents to the residual inner retina, making the perception of colored material possible. The study included 12 patients; All reported seeing blue-yellow colors after activating the retinal implant. Although the restored vision was incomplete, the researchers were encouraged by the results and believed this technology could improve artificial eyes for RP patients.

The second study, published in Nature, explored using a photovoltaic retinal prosthesis to restore high-resolution responses in the blind retina. The researchers created a photovoltaic pixel measuring 0.1 mm², which was implanted on the retina to stimulate the remaining cells. Five blind patients were included in the study. Everyone reported seeing a flash of light when the photovoltaic pixel was activated. The researchers found that the responses to single-pixel stimulation were high-resolution, indicating that photovoltaic prostheses could be an effective treatment option for RP patients.

However, despite the potential benefits of retina transplantation in partially restoring color perception in RP patients, the current success rate is still limited. Some device risks associated with retinal implants include excessive stimulation, which can damage the retina, and contamination of the implanted components. Additionally, results from previous retina transplants have been poor and wearers are still considered legally blind.

Further research and development is needed to improve the effectiveness of retinal implants for color blindness in RP patients. New transplantation technologies, such as optogenetic approaches, which use light sensitive proteins to restore light sensitivity in retinal cells, may provide alternative or complementary approaches to current retinal transplantation.

