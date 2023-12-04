NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Market is estimated to increase in size US$3,167 million From 2022 to 2027. The market growth pace is expected to increase at CAGR of 4.69%, According to a recent market study from Technavio. Europe is estimated to account for 54% Global market growth during the forecast period. Technavio analysts have detailed the regional trends and drivers shaping the market during the forecast period. The global ELD market in Europe is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, some of the major revenue-contributing countries in the ELD market in the region include Russian Federation, Germany, Poland, UK, Netherlands, and Italy. Since the region is witnessing high levels of manufacturing activities, the need for delivery of goods will increase. Some vendors are opening new logistics centers in Europe to increase logistics infrastructure. Market growth will be driven by increasing consumption of beverages, increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging, and growing demand from automotive and construction industries. This report includes charts and data tables about the market and segment size for a historical period of five years (2017-2021). Download Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Logging Devices Market 2023-2027

vendor analysis

Technavio has conducted a comprehensive analysis of 15 leading vendors, including AT&T Inc., Danlaw Technologies India Ltd., Donlen Corp., Erode Inc., Garmin Ltd., Geotab Inc., HOS247 LLC, InTouch GPS, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited is incorporated. , Merchants Fleet, OmniTrax LLC, ORBCom Inc., Pedigree Technologies LLC, Racelogic Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has outlined the key players along with a study classifying the global market segmentation. download sample

seller offer

AT&T Inc. , The company provides electronic logging devices (ELDs) to commercial fleets to control hours of service and record duty status.

The company provides electronic logging devices (ELDs) to commercial fleets to control hours of service and record duty status. Danlaw Technologies India Limited – The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) called DataLoggers.

The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) called DataLoggers. Donlen Corporation – The company offers electronic logging devices (ELDs) called DriverPoint Telematics.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report provides information on the severity of vendor input, including Research and development, capital expenditure, and technology.

It also provides detailed analysis of Market competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the broader business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. The data is qualitatively analyzed to classify vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diverse; It is quantitatively analyzed to classify vendors as dominant, leading, strong, floating and weak.

Expand operations in the future – To get the details you need, ask for a custom report.

What’s new?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; Recovery Analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and the threat of recession

Global competitiveness and dominant competitive position

Market presence across multiple geographic footprints – strong/active/niche/insignificant– Buy Report!

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Market- division overview

This market report broadly breaks down the market by component (telematics unit, engine module, and external displays), vehicle type (light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Covers the partition. South America).

Increase in market share bytelematics unit section will be significant during the forecast period , Generally, they are used to monitor assets in vehicles such as cars and trucks as well as heavy equipment using Global Positioning System (GPS) and onboard diagnostics (OBD). They also support recording of activities on maps. However, such devices report data related to low tire pressure, fuel usage, and speed and idle. The data generated can help vehicle owners reduce maintenance costs by providing adequate monitoring of vehicles and increase fuel efficiency by learning about the driving habits of drivers. Therefore, these factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The report includes analysis of various segments as well as the trends and factors that are playing a significant role in the market, request a sample report

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Market – Market Dynamics

key drivers

The use of ELDs to improve driving quality is a major driving factor for the growth of the market.

With increasing demand for chemical-free packaged foods, manufacturers are incorporating this trend into their marketing strategies.

Many vendors are now offering cans that are BPA-free, with the inside coated with polyester-based materials to guarantee safety and hygiene.

Conagra Brands and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (Hain Celestial) is among the companies offering these types of cans, with some or all of their products available in BPA-free cans.

However, a new technology has emerged that uses soybean resin to prevent highly acidic food products such as canned mushrooms from rusting aluminum and steel cans.

As regulations become more stringent and concerns about consumer health increase, such innovations are expected to be a major trend over the forecast period.

important trends

The use of analytics with ELDs is an emerging trend in the market.

Analytics promotes businesses to gain valuable insights into their operations by detecting meaningful patterns in data through tools such as predictive analysis, numerical analysis, graphs and percentage change analysis.

Using analytics, companies can customize dashboards or templates based on the location of each off-road vehicle and the productivity patterns of drivers.

However, companies can gain valuable information about their fleet and make informed decisions.

Fleet managers can easily access data, such as stop times of all vehicles in the fleet, and gain insight into data that can be broken down by region, business unit, vehicle or driver.

Thus, the adoption of analytics in ELDs is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

major challenges

Shortage of drivers due to the use of ELDs is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

The transportation industry is facing a big challenge due to shortage of drivers.

This issue is particularly prevalent in urban and semi-urban markets around the world, where low wages are a contributing factor.

However, the use of ELDs may exacerbate this problem by reducing weekly wages for truck drivers, who are limited to working a maximum of 55 hours per week.

Thus, the shortage of drivers caused by the use of ELDs may hinder the growth of the global ELD market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Electronic Logging Device (ELD) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the electronic logging device (ELD) market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) market size and its contribution to the market focusing on the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electronic Logging Device (ELD) market vendors

Get instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s membership platform

Related reports:

Wireline Logging Services Market The size in Ecuador is expected to grow at 2.76% CAGR to US$28.68 million by 2026. The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (open hole and cased hole), deployment (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America). One of the major factors driving the growth of the wireline logging services market in Ecuador is due to the increasing demand from the oil and gas industry.

hyperloop technology market It is estimated to grow by US$ 6.10 billion with a CAGR of 40.59% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

TOC

executive Summary market scenario market size historical market size five forces analysis Market segmentation by component Market segmentation based on vehicle type customer scenario geographical landscape Drivers, challenges and trends company landscape company analysis Contract

about us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. His research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market position. With over 500 exclusive analysts, Technavio’s report library includes over 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their customer base includes enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s broad coverage, extensive research and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

jesse maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Source Technavio

Source: www.prnewswire.com