Electro-cooling materials make solid-state fridges viable

Many of today’s refrigerators and air conditioners have a fundamental flaw. Most coolers operate by vapor compression, relying on a fluid to absorb heat and dissipate it. Vapor compression technology is cheap and proven, but it is also inefficient and as small as the vacuum-tube computers of the 1950s. At the same time, its workhorse liquids – in particular, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – often enter the atmosphere as potent greenhouse gases.

Fortunately, there are some solid-state alternatives to vapor compression that avoid these problems. More than just cleaning refrigerator functions, alternatives can create miniaturized cooling appliances, small enough to fit in a pocket. One such option relies on solids changing temperature under an electric field: what scientists call the electrostatic effect.

Researchers have now created arguably the most successful demonstration of an electrocaloric component to date. Relying on a ceramic multilayer capacitor, this regenerative heat exchanger (aka regenerator) offers a temperature difference of more than 50 percent compared to any electrocaloric before it.

“This is really of interest because the technology we are using is intrinsically scalable.”

-Emmanuel Defay, Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology

When an electric field passes through an electrocaloric material, the material reacts by heating; When the field disappears, the material cools back down. The trick is to turn on the electric field, hold it on, force the resulting heat to flow away, and then turn off the field – thereby encouraging the material to cool to a depth below its original temperature. To be.

Researchers have known about the electrocaloric effect for more than half a century, but for most of that time, they couldn’t do much with it. Until the 21st century, no one could force electrocaloric materials to withstand temperature differences of more than 10 ºC.

Then, in the late 2010s, researchers discovered they could increase the capacity of an electrocaloric material by molding it into a multilayer capacitor. “If we put the right content out there, we can get massive reach [change in temperature]”says Emmanuel Defay, a materials scientist at the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST).

Defay and his colleagues at Murata Manufacturing in Luxembourg and Japan set their sights on a particular ceramic: a perovskite, lead scandium tantalate (PST). He created a regenerator from stacked layers of PST soaked in silicone oil.

First, the regenerator’s electric field is activated, and its PST is heated, as does the electrocaloric material. A syringe pump pushes silicone oil through the stack to one side, which absorbs heat from the PST and creates a hot end on the far side. The electric field becomes inactive, and the stack cools; The pump pushes the oil back through the stack to the other, cooler end, and the PST absorbs some of its heat. Repeating this process again and again creates a regenerative cycle.

When the LIST and Murata researchers first published their regenerative results Science In 2020, it featured a record 13 degrees Celsius difference between its hot and cold ends. After years of tinkering with the regenerator’s design, Defoe and his colleagues have increased that delta to another record, 20.9 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, they measured a cooling power of 4.2 watts. This figure may be orders of magnitude less than a garden-variety vapor-compression refrigerator, but in the world of electrocalorics, the authors say it’s a 15-fold improvement over any material that has come before.

Defoe is optimistic about the future. “It’s really of interest because the technology we’re using is intrinsically scalable,” says Diffey. “We can scale it because the elements we are using have already been commercialized for other purposes.”

But before a warming world can start fighting heat waves with electrocaloric coolers, regenerator builders will have to iterate their designs further. For one thing, none of the key elements of current ceramics are attractive for mass production. Lead is poisonous; Scandium is extremely expensive; Tantalum is a conflict material in Central Africa and, says Diffey, is best avoided.

Additionally, the silicone oil that the researchers used to absorb the heat is actually a relatively poor thermal conductor. Defoe would prefer to use water, which could do the job more effectively. Unfortunately, water – or any electrically conductive fluid like it – will short-circuit the regenerator. So Defoe says that for present purposes he was forced to use a poor substitute. However, he says, if the regenerator could be redesigned to be waterproof, the problem would be solved. “We can then increase the cooling power by an order of magnitude,” says Diffey.

Electrocalorics is not the only technology that can create solid-state refrigerators. The back of the electromagnetic coin contains magnetocaloric materials, which change temperature under magnetic fields. In fact, in 2014, other researchers built a magnetocaloric refrigerator capable of providing a hundred times more cooling power than current record-shattering electrocaloric regenerators.

Defoe and colleagues publish their record regenerative results Science earlier this month.

From articles on your site

Related articles on the web

Source: spectrum.ieee.org