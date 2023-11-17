Electrified cars will help but don’t be tempted by what you see

Double Exposure Electric Vehicle EV Car Power Cable Wire Pump Plug in Charging Power to Electric… [+] Vehicle EV car on virtual modern technology UI control information display, innovation alternative sustainable environmental energy.

Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky were amazing thinkers. Despite being a psychologist, Kahneman won the Nobel Prize for Economics, something he would have shared with Tversky if the great man had not passed away so early.

One of his sermons was: “What you see is everything”. This availability is the key to the cognitive bias, where things that are easily and quickly available to our somewhat conscious minds are considered to be the dominant patterns or answers. For example, I live in a densely populated urban area so when I think of people’s homes, I think of condos and apartments. Meanwhile, deeply thoughtful people I respect live in detached, American single-story houses in the suburbs, and so assume there are a lot more people living in them, until they check the numbers.

And so, to cars.

Let’s start easy. Electrifying them with batteries and electric motors is the answer, this is what is winning and it is going to win everywhere except garages like Jay Leno’s, where ancient and obsolete cars are lovingly cared for and rarely Sometimes they are driven. This is part of the climate solution which is electrifying everywhere at once.

Why? There are many reasons. Electricity is omnipresent in our society. It’s easy enough to get it into electric cars with minor electrical work done by skilled trades, and it only needs to be added once for decades of service. Light-post chargers are cheap and easy. Chargers are cheap and easy to find in shopping malls, restaurants and employer parking lots. Chargers are cheaper per unit in multi-unit residential building parkades, although retrofitting them is certainly a bit of a pain and a process.

Electricity is cheap as a source of energy for cars, even in places where electricity is expensive. Wind turbines and solar panels are very efficient and cheap in generating electricity. Batteries are very efficient at storing and returning it. Electric motors are more efficient than motors that burn fuel and drive pistons. Electric cars do not use any energy to idle. Electric cars brake by turning electric motors into electric generators, which allow the batteries to produce more electricity at slower speeds. More than 70% of the power put into cars by wind and sunlight is converted into forward motion, while only 20% to 30% of the energy in oil pumped from wells is converted into forward motion in the cars.

Alternatives such as hydrogen fuel cells and synthetic gasoline or diesel made from hydrogen are much more expensive and much less efficient. In the process of making hydrogen from electricity and water, 30% of the electricity is wasted. Making hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture removes more than 50% of the energy from natural gas. Fuel cells are only 50% to 60% efficient at converting hydrogen into forward motion. It costs more energy to convert hydrogen into synthetic replacement fuels and the internal combustion engines that burn them are only about half as efficient as fuel cells.

Range is not a problem. Tesla’s batteries don’t hold that much electricity for their weight and size, yet they still provide up to 400 miles of range on a single charge. Their semi trucks travel up to 500 miles at a time, pulling large trailers. CATL, the world’s largest EV battery maker, this year began manufacturing and distributing batteries with twice the energy density than Tesla’s. The silicon chemistry, which is being commercialized as we speak, has the potential to deliver results five times higher than CATL’s new batteries.

Vehicle weight and pollution caused by tire wear are not a problem. The average ‘light’ vehicle in the developed world is much larger and roomier in size than vehicles of the 1960s or 1980s. The tire wear and weight of SUVs and large pickups, popular in Europe and North America, is similar to that of EVs.

Fire is not a problem. Gasoline cars are 20 times more likely to catch fire. Range Rovers and Land Rovers have plagued some UK parking garages over the years, and around 120,000 of them have been recalled due to the problem. Putting out electric car fires requires some new equipment and training for emergency responders, much like most gasoline car fires do in any event. Electric cars also do not have substandard batteries that are prone to fire. We know how to make safe batteries and we are doing it.

But the last thing about fire, it is part of “What you see is everything” crisis. The story of an electric car fire is a dog bite story, while a gas car fire is a dog bite story. As a result, every electric car fire becomes the subject of global headlines. Now every major fire caused by gas or diesel cars, such as the Luton airport crash or the one on a car delivery ship, has headlines and social media speculation about it being caused by EVs. Resist him.

And inspired by this idea, we see cars continuously even in densely populated areas. The streets are filled with them, even when there are far more people on sidewalks, in bike lanes, on buses and in invisible subways than there are in cars. Even with urban densification, which is helping a lot with the electrification of everything, cars are the only thing we see outside our doors. What we forget is that because two and three-ton, rubber-wheeled, steel-and-glass, highly designed objects usually only carry one person, they appear to be small compared to how many people are there. , and how little they are driven.

The average car is used about 5% of the time. The rest of the time it just sits somewhere, taking up space. Is the car taking up space with the engine off a problem of climate change? Not particularly. Will electric cars take up less space, or be used more often? Not necessary. Will it have little impact on the environment when used? Absolutely. Would it be more pleasant to have more people in and out of the vehicle while driving? Sure.

But here in the Western world, we’ve become accustomed to thinking that everyone has cars, when that’s actually not true. The United States’ 339 million people are only 4% of the world’s population, and even there 10% of households have no cars, while some have many more cars than people. China has 1.4 billion people, four times the population, and about the same number of cars (many of which are electric). The same is true for India also. Like Canada, Japan also has very few cars per capita. The EU also has very little.

The average person outside the sprawling suburbs of US, Australian, and some Canadian cities has a lot more potential than not bothering to use cars at all, and younger generations are voting with their feet. In fact, because they walk more, bike more, take transit more and don’t buy nearly as many cars themselves.

It is important to shift personal vehicles to battery electric. They remain a major climate problem. But as the rest of the world modernizes, the allure of the personal automobile is not as prevalent as it has been in the West for the past few decades. There are plenty of options, including greater transit access, electric bikes and car share systems that are increasingly going electric, reducing the percentage of cars sitting idle in parking stalls and reducing emissions.

When you look out your window or walk down the street, don’t get caught up in the availability bias of thinking that cars are the only thing and electrifying them will be enough. What you see isn’t everything.

Source: www.forbes.com