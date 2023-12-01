Electricity-free refrigerator uses natural clay to keep food fresh - Yanko Design

In the world of innovative design, industrial designer Lee Lorenz has unveiled Tony, a revolutionary portable refrigerator and food container that takes inspiration from the centuries-old tradition of using clay pots to store fruits and vegetables. Tony represents a modern reimagining of the traditional clay jug cooler, harnessing the power of evaporative cooling to create an eco-friendly and electricity-free solution to preserving perishable items.

Designer: Lee Lorenz

At the center of the toni is its porous raku clay shell, a material that naturally absorbs water from the reservoir. Through the process of evaporation, this unique cooling system brings the internal temperature to a range of 13°C-17°C without relying on electricity. Lee Lorenz explains that this temperature range creates an ideal storage environment for foods that are sensitive to extreme cold, such as fruits and vegetables, which can lose flavor and suffer from undesirable processes after ripening in conventional refrigerators. Can pass.

To achieve the optimum cooling effect, Le Lorenz conducted extensive experiments with different types of soil and soil mixtures. The results showed that the Raku clay shell absorbed water from the tank most effectively. Each Tony Clay container includes a water tank, a food container, and a lid, allowing each section to operate independently with its own water supply. The outer wall surface has been carefully subtractively machined to increase the surface area to increase water evaporation and rapid drop in temperature inside.

Recognizing the impact of external factors such as sunlight and nearby heat sources on internal temperatures, Lee attached Tony with a wooden stand for increased mobility. This allows users to move the clay cooler around, ensuring optimal storage conditions for fruits and vegetables.

Lee Lorenz addressed the importance of proper fruit and vegetable storage by designing the Tony as several rectangular clay containers of varying sizes that could be stacked on top of each other. This innovative approach provides a designated space for each group of produce, contributing to longer freshness and less spoilage.

Lee emphasizes Tony’s environmental sustainability throughout its lifecycle. Raku clay is responsibly sourced from the Westerwald region of Germany, minimizing transportation routes and reducing CO2 emissions. The production process involves firing clay coolers at the lowest possible temperature of 1000°C for minimum energy consumption. Additionally, the tony is built to last, and if it becomes non-functional, the clay cooler can be recycled by grinding it into fireclay, which can be used to make new coolers. .

Tony by Lee Lorenz is not just a functional and aesthetically pleasing design; It represents a thoughtful and sustainable solution for food storage. By combining traditional methods with modern technology, Tony’s offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional refrigeration, promoting food longevity, reducing waste and contributing to a more sustainable future.

