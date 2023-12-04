Electrical Digital Twin Market Drives Growth, Set to Reach US$3,342.7 Million by 2033 with Strong CAGR of 11.9% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Options 101: Ready to shift 2023 into high gear before 2024?

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global electrical digital twin market is expected to grow significantly, according to a new market research report published by Future Market Insights. US$1,085.9 million in 2023 US$3,342.7 million By 2033. During this projected period, the market is expected to experience substantial growth with strong CAGR of 11.9%,

The growing adoption of innovative technologies such as IoT and cloud for digital twin applications and attractive digital twin prospects in industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, and automotive and transportation are driving the demand for electrical digital twins.

Digital twins are being used in a variety of industries including automotive, construction and manufacturing. Additionally, companies in these industry sectors are increasingly leveraging digital twin systems and technologies to evaluate the performance of physical assets and highlight where changes and enhancements are needed to achieve beneficial results.

This aspect is driving many businesses to adopt digital twin software, and it is expected to drive the industry forward in the next years.

Digital twin technologies are being rapidly adopted across various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others, and this is expected to boost market expansion in the coming years. Furthermore, the adoption of electrical digital twin technology by researchers and medical practitioners to create new platforms that can enhance care delivery through better patient monitoring is expected to boost market growth in the coming years during the coronavirus crisis era. is estimated.

Adoption of an electrical digital twin requires significant investment, collaboration and long-term willingness on the part of the operator. To maintain a digital twin, operators must develop the necessary technology infrastructure, such as robust IoT deployment and simulation platforms, and integrate data sources from different departments and IoT relevant systems. Widespread use of the components of the electrical digital twin by various stakeholders in the power sector is hindered by these considerations.

Due to shortage of experienced workers, significant initial investments are required for installation and significant maintenance costs, and this factor is restricting the market growth over the projected years.

“Increasing R&D efforts and technological advancements are two important market trends driving the expansion of the electrical digital twin business.”, Future Market Insights, Inc. says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President.

Key Findings from the Electrical Digital Twin Market Report:

Increase in spending for implementation of advanced digital technology to modernize aging power generation and distribution infrastructure is driving the growth of North American power digital twin market share.

The system digital twin type sub-segment accounts for the bulk of the worldwide customer base of all components of digital twin and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to the widespread use of the system digital twin by various industries including automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and utilities and other verticals to uncover new revenue-generating potential by reducing costs and improving customer service. Is.

Due to cloud-based solutions offering numerous benefits such as scalability, flexibility, cost-effectiveness and low energy consumption, their adoption rate in organizations is increasing at a remarkable pace. The electrical digital twin market size cloud sector is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

The primary power digital twin categories in industry are digital gas and steam power plants, digital grids, wind farms, hydropower plants, and distributed energy resources.

Scope of Market Report:

Property Description forecast period 2023 to 2033 Historical data available 2017 to 2022 market analysis Million US dollars for value and units for volume Major areas covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania major countries included United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, GCC countries and South Africa Major sections covered By twin type, by type of use, by deployment, by end use and by region Profile of Major Companies AVEVA GROUP

General Electrical

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company

Etteplan Engineering Company

Wipro Limited

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Schneider Electric. Co. report coverage Market Forecasting, Company Share Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, DROAT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization and Pricing Available on request

competitive landscape:

According to the global market study on Electrical Digital Twin market, increase in investment for implementation of advanced digital technology to modernize aging power generation and distribution facilities is driving the growth of the North American market. Furthermore, increasing demand for better R&D in the field of cloud, big data analytics, IoT and IIoT and optimal and cost-effective innovations to enhance asset performance and optimize corporate operations are all contributing to the regional market expansion.

Electrical Digital Twin Industry Segmentation:

By twin type:

Digital Gas and Steam Power Plant

digital wind farm

digital grid

digital hydropower plant

distributed energy resources

other applications

According to usage type:

production digital twin

process digital twin

system digital twin

By deployment type:

By end user:

utility service provider

Grid Infrastructure Operators

By Application:

asset performance management

Business and Operational Optimization

digital twin aggregate

by region:

North America market

Europe market

East Asia Market

asia pacific market

Latin America Market

Middle East and Africa Market

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and has been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

Take a look at related reports from the Industrial Automation domain:

Automation COE Market Analysis: The global market is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 41.4% during the projected period. By 2034, the market value is projected to reach an impressive value of US$13,300 million.

Power Quality Equipment Market Size: The global market is projected to reach US$69.65 billion by 2033. Sales of power-quality equipment are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period.

Power Device analyzer Market Share: The global market is estimated to be valued at US$ 778.5 million by 2033. The market is projected to exhibit a modest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Smart Water Grid Market Outlook: The global market is expected to grow at 6.5% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 48,683.6 million by 2033.

Glass Cutting Machine Market Overview: The global market is estimated to be valued at US$ 596.1 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period. The global market valuation is projected to reach US$793.4 million by 2034.

