Electric vehicles from China recalled in Australia after drivers face 'risk of serious injury or death' from electric shock

While electric vehicles from China have not yet entered the US market, US automakers are already concerned about how they will compete on cost when that happens.

However, Chinese EV brands have already entered other markets including Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia and New Zealand.

But it has not always gone smoothly. Great Wall China, one of the emerging EV makers in China now expanding overseas, recently issued a recall for a cheaper 2023 model called Ora in Australia, according to a notice on an Australian government website Get to know from.

“Due to a programming issue, if the operator removes the charging cable without canceling the charge, an electrical arc may occur between the charging plug and the vehicle,” the notice reads.

How serious is the danger from this “electrical arc” or electrocution? Exactly, it seems so.

The notice continues, “There will be an increased risk of serious injury or death if an electrical arc comes into contact with the operator or bystander.”

The notice said that Ora owners will be informed in writing and asked to bring their vehicle to the dealership, which will fix the problem with a software update for free.

The recall notice applies to 1,659 vehicles sold below. GWC’s national sales manager said New Zealand is also being hit by the recall EVs and beyondDue to which about 520 vehicles were affected there. (Recall may occur in other markets as well Luck Not known yet.)

Of course, the recall has also affected Tesla in the US. Earlier this year, Elon Musk’s EV maker “recalled” more than 362,000 vehicles in full self-driving beta because it “could cause accidents,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (This fix involved over-the-air software updates, and Musk takes issue with the term “recall” for such cases because it implies the need to go to the garage.)

Australian car news publication Drive reported in July that the Ora sold for about US$26,400, but two EVs from other Chinese carmakers sold for slightly lower prices: MG’s MG4 and BYD’s Dolphin.

Disruptive Chinese EV

China’s less expensive models may also create a stir in foreign markets in the near future. BYD’s Seagull, for example, launched in China earlier this year at a low price of around $11,000 and quickly became one of the country’s best-selling EVs. By comparison, Tesla’s most affordable alternative in the US, the Model 3, starts at less than $40,000 and exceeds $60,000 with various add-ons, according to Electrek.

As UK-based market intelligence firm Autovista Group writes, it is overseas that Seagull “could really be a disruptive force. Latin America and Africa are waiting for good quality, affordable EVs to go mainstream. India and Europe Could also see Seagull moving forward, where good, small, value-for-money BEVs are rare.

In May, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that “the Chinese are going to be a powerhouse” in EVs. Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Finance Summit, he said Chinese brands “produce 70% of electric vehicles in the world in China… and the winners are BYD, Geely, Changen, SAIC, Great Wall.”

He also addressed the issue of cost, saying: “To beat them, you either have to have a very different brand, which we think we have, or you have to beat them on cost. But If their scale is 5 times yours, how can you beat them in terms of cost?”

Chinese brands also have an advantage on the supply-chain front. For example, BYD can keep its vehicle prices low in part because it owns the supply chain for its EV batteries, from raw materials to finished battery packs. It also designs its own semiconductors.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk went from laughing at the quality of BYD cars in 2011 to saying last month that “Chinese car companies are extremely competitive.” in the last week new York Times At the DealBook conference he suggested the world’s top 10 carmakers would be Tesla and China would have nine EV makers. “If we consider the different leagues of competitiveness in Tesla, we consider the Chinese league to be the most competitive,” he said.

But winning consumer trust in Europe, Australia and other markets will prove to be a tall order for China’s EV brands. It took decades for Japanese carmakers to win hearts and minds around the world. In a YouGov survey of German consumers last year, only 1% of people who knew about Chinese EV brands said they would actually consider buying one.

Meanwhile, Chinese EV maker Avez recently told Reuters it decided not to advertise its national heritage due to concerns that consumers would be hesitant to buy China-made products.

Worrying memories like Ora’s won’t help.

