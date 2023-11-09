Electric vehicles are creating bottlenecks on the road: Car dealers

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

As soon as news started coming out about electric cars in early 2016, Michael Young, a self-proclaimed “car guy,” knew he wanted to try one. One afternoon, he strolled into his local dealership and asked to test drive the BMW i3, a small, sporty car with a range of up to 150 miles. The seller stopped him. “You can’t drive that car on the highway,” Young recalled the salesman’s statement that the car couldn’t go more than 45 mph.

“I was somewhat shocked by it,” Young said.

Young knew it could happen much faster – and, after convincing the salesman to let him go on a test drive, Finally bought the i3. The experience inspired him to launch a website that helps consumers shop For electric vehicles.

But the incident underscores a problem that still plagues electric vehicles: Many American buyers say car dealerships, which sell the majority of new vehicles, are unprepared for the electric transition. The Biden administration aims to make two-thirds of new cars sold in the United States electric by 2032; And Automakers have invested hundreds of billions of dollars in EVs. But if car dealers don’t want to sell EVs, the country’s electric transition could be in jeopardy.

Car sales are different from any other commercial transaction In America. For most products — everything including shoes and iPhones — you can buy directly from the manufacturer or from dozens of other stores. Cars used to be like that: Before World War II, people bought personal vehicles from large department stores, from the manufacturers themselves, and even from gas stations.

But in the 1940s and 1950s, dealerships – which were mostly single-family businesses – argued that powerful automakers could reduce their sales and drive them out of business. Over the next two decades, dozens of states passed laws to protect dealers; Many of them prevented manufacturers from selling directly to consumers.

In recent years, Tesla, which does not use car dealerships, has fought some of these laws in court. The company has won in some states and, in others, obtained workarounds allowing select storefronts. Still, many automakers have to sell their vehicles through one of the country’s more than 16,000 franchised auto dealerships. And those salespeople often don’t have extensive training in selling EVs or even on the technology.

Disappointed customers told The Washington Post said dealers tried to shift their focus toward gas cars, or gave inaccurate or vague answers to questions about charging and day-to-day electric vehicle use.

James Richards, CEO of a water heating company in Davis, California, spent several days test-driving EVs in Volkswagen, Tesla, Chevy and Ford. But the 40-year-old found the dealership experience “difficult” – with dealers not knowing much about the EVs they were selling. “I felt like I knew more than him,” Richards said.

Initially, Richards was hoping to purchase an F-150 Lightning, but the truck was back-ordered. The only way the salesman could get him was an expensive trim that came with a high dealer markup. That markup added “insult to injury,” Richards said. He eventually bought a Tesla Model Y. Tesla salespeople “impress you as EV geeks,” Richards explained. “All the other dealerships: Ford, VW, GM guys – they didn’t seem to be experts.”

Maya Buttress, a 34-year-old consultant with an environmental organization, bought a used Fiat 500e from a dealer in February 2022. The dealer didn’t know much about EVs, she said, but she was happy to make the sale because she and her husband had come prepared. But when it came time to sign the paperwork, the salesman offered him an oil change plan and an extended warranty for the gas-powered car. “I knew we didn’t need it,” Batres said, laughing.

EVs are complex. There are three types of charging ports and three different charging speeds for electric vehicles. (Young remembers a salesman telling him he could use Tesla’s charging network for a non-Tesla vehicle, long before the company started opening up its fast chargers to other cars.) Electric cars also often come with new features like one-pedal driving and adaptive. cruise control. Then there’s the maze of federal and state tax incentives that can help drivers buy new or used EVs — but only if dealers and consumers understand how they work.

However, some dealers don’t want to offer electric cars: According to a survey conducted by the Sierra Club in late 2022, 66 percent of dealerships did not have an EV available for sale. That was at the peak of EV supply chain problems, but 45 percent of those dealers — or 30 percent of all dealers surveyed — said they would not offer EVs even if they could.

Amid concerns over an EV slowdown, electric cars are staying in dealerships longer than gas-powered cars. According to data from Cox Automotive, dealerships started the year with about 50 days’ supply of gas cars and electric cars. Now the supply of gas cars is about the same, but the supply of EVs has doubled.

Dealers may have less economic incentive to sell electric vehicles. Buzz Smith, a former Chevrolet car salesman who now helps train dealers to sell EVs, says it could take a lot of time It takes longer to sell an electric car than a gas-powered car. It won’t take more than an hour to sell a gas car, he said, which will yield a good commission.

But for electric vehicles, “it was usually four one-hour trips before I could buy an EV,” Smith said. Customers want to make sure they understand the technology, how to charge it and more. “So I willingly took a 75 percent pay cut – and no salesman wants to do that.”

Smith said he believes the pay structure for auto salespeople is not appropriate for the EV age. Electric cars have lower profit margins, which reduces the commission the dealer receives, he said. And if a customer returns to the dealership multiple times, the salesperson may have to split the commission, again cutting into his or her take-home pay.

Also, car dealerships make most of their profits from providing service to vehicles – not from selling new cars. According to an analysis by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 16 percent of dealers’ gross profits came from new car sales, while 43 percent came from parts, labor and service. (The rest of the profits come from used car sales and financing and incentives.)

“It’s like giving away razors to sell blades,” said Daniel Crane, a University of Michigan law professor who studies the laws and economics of car dealerships.

It may also discourage dealers from selling EVs. Gas cars have 100 times more moving parts than electric vehicles, and studies show that EVs have lower maintenance costs. For example, an average gas-powered car needs an oil change every six months or every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. But many electric cars don’t require any major service until around 150,000 miles.

“They’re all afraid of the loss of maintenance,” Smith said.

But with EVs still new enough, Smith said, customers will return to dealers because they don’t want their neighborhood mechanic trying to service their car.

Some dealers are working to adopt new technology. Claire McDonald, president of the Ford dealership in Waco, Texas, said her salespeople were excited to take the training. Automakers offered a way to sell EVs. “This is a part of our future,” she said.

She’s only sold a dozen or so electric cars so far, she said, but she sees it as an important part of the business model going forward. “I am not here to exert pressure for or against EVs,” she said. “I’m here to help my customers understand their needs.”

Mike Stanton, president and CEO of the National Automobile Dealers Association, says dealerships have invested about $6 billion in preparation to sell and service electric vehicles. “Dealers have stepped up and done what’s necessary,” he said.

But Stanton said the EV transition — especially with the Biden administration’s aggressive targets on electric car sales — is moving too quickly. “This is going too far,” Stanton said. “We have to consider the mainstream market, otherwise bad things are going to happen.”

Others – like Crane, who has submitted legal briefs supporting direct-to-consumer sales – say the dealership-only model is not suitable for an electric future – and could increase the price of a car.

“The dealers don’t want to change the model,” he said. “They want to be the gatekeepers.”

