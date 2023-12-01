Electric vehicle push returns North Carolina to its lithium mining roots

The Kings Mountain hiking trail, known as Cardio Hill, overlooks a lake-sized depression filled with rainwater, but the rugged terrain, located about 30 miles west of Charlotte, is now the hottest real estate in the United States. One of the most precious pieces of.

Beneath that ground lies a mine that has been stable since the 1980s and is believed to contain one of the country’s largest reserves of lithium, a key component in the batteries needed to power electric vehicles.

Albemarle Corporation, the world’s largest lithium producer, is trying to take advantage of pressure from the Biden administration to revive the mine and develop a domestic electric vehicle industry. It is one of several projects underway in North Carolina, where companies are racing to secure permits for billions of dollars of lithium investments to try to take advantage of attractive incentives included in President Biden’s new climate law.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen traveled to North Carolina to visit Lithium hydroxide processing company Livent, which currently sources lithium from Canada and Argentina. The company expanded its plant in Bessemer City, N.C., and increased its manufacturing capacity there by 50 percent, a decision it attributed to the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax incentives for American-made electric vehicles.

During her visit, Ms. Yellen said the United States was making progress in reducing its dependence on China through its energy initiatives.

“Major supply chains in sectors like clean energy have been highly concentrated in China due to decades of unfair non-market practices,” Ms Yellen said. “With a massive increase in domestic manufacturing capacity, our country will become less dependent on other countries for the inputs we need and we will make great progress toward energy security.”

Ms. Yellen suggested that investments like those in North Carolina would lower energy costs and bring higher wages to low-income communities.

Yet not everyone in the state is welcoming the revival of lithium mining. Neighbors of proposed mining projects have tried to derail plans to begin drilling by raising concerns about pollution, soil erosion and the release of toxic chemicals such as arsenic, which could contaminate local water supplies. Some environmental experts warn that promoters of lithium as a green energy solution ignore how carbon intensive mining the material is, comparing it to fracking or mining for coal.

“The real truth is that lithium extraction has a tremendous impact on the environment,” said Marco Tedesco, a research professor at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University.

North Carolina was once a center of lithium production, but the industry faltered decades ago due to foreign competition and lack of domestic demand. That’s changing since the 2022 climate and tax law created major subsidies to build a domestic electric vehicle supply chain that can compete with China. States like North Carolina have benefited from lithium consumption and have become leaders in an emerging battery belt.

The Biden administration will seek to further boost domestic production on Friday when it releases proposed rules that would limit the extent to which foreign companies, particularly those in China, can supply parts and products for American-made vehicles. Who are going to receive billions of dollars. In subsidy.

Eric Norris, president of Energy Storage at Albemarle, said the legislation has helped revive an industry that was hit by globalization and a weak market for lithium products in the United States.

“When you get a form of policy that says we all want you to build and there’s money in it for you, you’ve taken the risk out of the equation,” Mr Norris said. “It’s a way to compete globally in an industry that, frankly, we weren’t investing as much in or paying as much attention to.”

He added, “You know the story – China is paying a lot of attention.”

Albemarle received about $250 million in federal grants last year through Department of Defense and Energy Department programs to boost domestic lithium production. It is one of several North Carolina companies that are increasingly working to extract and process lithium, which is needed to flow electricity within batteries that can be sold to car makers.

Although progress has been made in expanding North Carolina’s lithium industry, producers face obstacles moving forward with their plans when it comes to the speed of permits and approvals. The political backlash against electric vehicles, often attributed to former President Donald J. Promoted by Republicans, including Trump, also presents headwinds. And lithium hydroxide prices have fallen sharply this year amid declining global demand, putting companies under financial pressure to pay off their investments.

Albemarle is conducting an extensive community outreach campaign to counter concerns about its mine proposal. This includes town-hall meetings, regular public tours of the site and a dedicated office in a converted pharmacy where residents can go to ask questions. However, even if the permit process goes smoothly, the company does not expect the mine to operate until 2027 or 2028.

In Gaston County, North Carolina, Piedmont Lithium is struggling to get support from local officials who oversee zoning for the Carolina Lithium project. The company estimates it can produce 30,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium per year when its mine and processing plant are operational. It plans to hire 500 employees with an average salary of more than $80,000 per year.

“We see ourselves at the forefront of offering skilled labor employment to people in terms of wage opportunities,” said Patrick H. Brindle, Piedmont’s chief operating officer.

But many residents are skeptical about what a mine would mean for their community. At a Gaston County Board of Commissioners meeting in August, homeowners expressed concerns about traffic and noise associated with the mine and fears about toxic chemicals infiltration into the water system.

“Why should I be financially ruined so they can make billions of dollars?” asked Sandra Foster, whose home is near the proposed mine.

Electric vehicles aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve the health of the environment, but many projects across the country have local officials worried about the short-term environmental risks posed by the transition.

Chad Brown, a board member, said it is not certain Piedmont will get its permits, noting that the community is “up in arms.”

“Everyone is concerned about the environment,” Mr Brown said.

The challenges are heightened by the fact that the transition to clean energy technology has been the subject of political opposition from many Republican lawmakers.

Last year, North Carolina state Representative Ben Moss, a Republican, introduced legislation that would ban free electric vehicle chargers unless free gasoline pumps are provided at the same location.

However, other Republican lawmakers, such as North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, have been supportive of the revival of lithium mining in the state. The state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, has said the environment needs to be protected but that having a mine that could provide raw materials for electric vehicle batteries is a positive development.

And local officials may ultimately be reluctant to turn down thousands of new and well-paying jobs.

“My sense is that the potential benefits are going to be so large that any of these political considerations will take a backseat,” said Mark Curtis, an economics professor at Wake Forest University who researches green energy jobs.

Ms. Yellen said Thursday that she was mindful of environmental concerns, but that the Biden administration supports lithium production as long as safeguards are in place.

“It would be nice to see lithium mining in the United States, but done in an environmentally sound manner,” he told reporters.

