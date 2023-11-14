by Paul Leinert

Nov 14 (Reuters) – Materials science startup Forge Nano is the latest company to stake a stake in North Carolina’s growing electric vehicle (EV) battery belt, with plans for a $165 million factory in 2026, the firm said on Tuesday.

Colorado-based Forge Nano, which specializes in nanocoatings for a variety of applications, said it plans to launch an EV battery business near Raleigh with a new unit called Forge Battery.

The battery manufacturing operation, backed by Forge Nano and several unnamed investors, plans to make lithium-ion cells for use in the defense, aerospace and specialty electric vehicle markets.

According to investor website PitchBook, Forge Nano’s investors include the US Departments of Defense and Energy, as well as large corporate investors from Japan, Germany, France, South Korea and Thailand.

The plant will make both high-energy and high-power cylindrical cells in the 21700 and 18650 formats popularized by Tesla.

The company said it plans to use “a US-centric battery material supply chain,” without giving specific details. The US government provides incentives for domestically sourced batteries and battery materials.

North Carolina is offering more than $8 million in incentives to Forge Batteries.

The plant in Morrisville will have an initial capacity of one gigawatt-hour — relatively modest compared to so-called “gigafactories” operated by Tesla, General Motors, LG Energy Solutions, Panasonic and others.

Forge Nano’s move follows a wave of investments in new EV battery plants, many of which are in North Carolina, spurred by the US Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA and other US laws provide incentives aimed at promoting domestic production of EVs, batteries and raw materials.

Among the most recent deals was Toyota Motor’s Oct. 31 announcement that it would increase its investment in a North Carolina EV battery plant from $8 billion to about $14 billion. (Reporting by Paul Leinert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: finance.yahoo.com