Electric scooter company Bird files for bankruptcy techcrunch

Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, ending a tumultuous year for the electric scooter company.

In a press release today, Bird confirmed that it has entered into a “financial restructuring process aimed at strengthening its balance sheet”, with the company continuing to operate as normal in pursuit of “long-term, sustainable growth”.

Founded in 2017 by former Lyft and Uber executive Travis VanderZanden, Bird is one of several startups around the world offering dockless micromobility platforms that allow city dwellers to pay for short-term access to an electric scooter or bike. The company went public in late 2021 via a SPAC merger, but in a crowded market built on questionable economics, its stock went into a steady decline, taking its market cap from $2 billion at its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut. More fell. Only up to $70 million after 12 months. This decline caused the NYSE to issue a warning that Bird’s stock was too low.

Things did not improve, and with its stock price continuing to decline, CEO VanderZanden departed in June and the company was eventually delisted from the NYSE in September.

Separately, Bird also announced a round of layoffs shortly after buying rival Spin for $19 million.

Chapter 11

Chapter 11 bankruptcy will enable Bird to restructure its financial position without disrupting day-to-day operations, with Apollo Global Management division Midcap Financial providing $25 million of financing through the bankruptcy proceedings among existing lenders.

The ultimate goal is to sell Bird’s assets, starting a bidding process with a so-called “stalking horse” agreement designed to extract as much value as possible from Bird, its lenders, while opening things up to outside buyers. First set a base bid. In the next four months.

Interim CEO Michael Washinushi will remain in his role before and after the restructuring, according to the statement.

“This announcement represents an important milestone in Bird’s transformation, which began with the appointment of new leadership earlier this year,” Washinushi said. “We are making progress towards profitability and aim to accelerate that progress by right-sizing our capital structure through this restructuring. We are focused on our mission to make cities more liveable by using micromobility to reduce car use, traffic and carbon emissions.

It’s also worth noting that Bird’s Canadian and European operations are not part of this bankruptcy filing, and will “continue to operate as normal,” the company said.

This latest news comes just a day after rival Micromobility.com was delisted from the Nasdaq due to a decline in its stock price, three years after it also went public via a SPAC merger. And in Europe, dockless scooter startup Tier recently laid off 22% of its workforce, followed by bankruptcy proceedings for Dutch e-bike startup VanMoof.

So overall, it has not been a good year for the micromobility sector.

Source: techcrunch.com