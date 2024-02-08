‘Electric Medicine:’ AI startup reads brainwaves to cure sleep, pain

Woman wearing a brainwave scanning headset sitting on a chair in a modern brain study laboratory/ , [+] Neurological Research Centre. Monitors show EEG readings and brain models. getty

Massachusetts startup Elimind has raised $12 million to help it read people’s brain waves and treat sleep disorders, chronic pain, tremors and speeding up learning rates. Clinical trials show that the company’s wearable device can accelerate sleep by 70%, reduce tremors in patients with physical tremors by 50% and increase the rate of learning.

“We use a wearable neurotech device to read the brain in real time and stop it in real time with something called neurostimulation,” Meredith Perry, co-founder and CEO of Elimind, told me recently on the TechFirst Podcast. ” “He’s using sound or light or vibration or electricity to stimulate the brain. And when we do that, we can actually direct the brain precisely, and that changes behavior. “Just like a drug, but much smarter and without any side effects.”

MIT’s investment fund participated in the fundraising, and co-founder Dr. David Wang has a PhD in AI from MIT.

Allimind isn’t releasing details on its Neurotech wearable device just yet, but it looks like something like a soft headband that’s comfortable enough to wear to bed.

The hardware engages in what Wang calls “constructive and disruptive interference on your brain waves,” but it doesn’t need to directly stimulate brain waves to do so. Rather, it presents certain stimuli to which your brain reacts, producing a desired outcome.

The company calls it noise cancellation for the brain.

“The brain is an electrochemical organ and we can measure brainwave activity outside the brain using something called an EEG,” Perry says. “A brainwave is a biological oscillation and different brain states are characterized by different frequencies of brainwaves… If you are alert, it will be a frequency. If you are tired and sleepy, it will be another frequency. If you are focused, it will be another frequency. And what we’ve learned is that by stimulating at certain times relative to brain waves, we can speed up certain frequencies, we can slow them down, we can boost or suppress them. That’s what neuromodulation is, and we’ve found that by changing brain waves, we can actually change someone’s state.

The goal is external non-invasive treatment without resorting to pills or medications, which often have side effects and cannot target only the negative condition.

Elimind cites five clinical trials and publications that support the effectiveness of their technology. This includes pre-release (and therefore non peer-reviewed research) such as this study on sleep and insomnia as well as peer-reviewed research such as this study on physical shock or another on learning. The company has been in stealth mode since 2019, so it has been working on a solution for several years.

Wang says AI is a big part of Elimind’s solution that will help detect and diagnose problems in real-time for long-term wearers, while also learning what the optimal state of brain waves is over time. How to get it faster.

“Each brain is unique, and constantly changing, so we leverage AI and ML to optimize stimulation parameters to guide the brain to the desired state most rapidly,” he said in a statement. “You can think of it like noise cancellation for the brain – our technology uses phase-locking auditory stimuli to precisely align with the user’s brain waves and play them at a different frequency associated with a different situation. Does.”

Over time, the company dreams of creating an “app store for the brain” so people can download different solutions for different conditions, symptoms, or desired states.

“The aim here is to be able to develop personalized treatments for different people, for their different conditions, to make them the most optimized version of themselves at any time,” says Perry.

Early investors in addition to MIT include Village Global, which is backed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Netflix’s Reid Hoffman, as well as Bill Gates and Ann Wojcicki of 23andMe, as well as LDV Partners and Wharton’s Alumni Angel Fund.