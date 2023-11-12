Electric kick scooter market to cross $5 billion by 2032, it is said

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness is primarily driving the growth of the industry. As concerns about air pollution and carbon emissions continue to grow, individuals and governments alike are looking for greener transportation options. Electric kick scooters offer a practical solution, as they produce zero tailpipe emissions and consume less energy than automobiles. Furthermore, the increasing demand for efficient and convenient urban mobility solutions is favoring product adoption. Electric kick scooters are compact and lightweight, making them ideal for navigating congested city streets and avoiding traffic jams. They provide an economical and flexible alternative to public transportation, allowing riders to easily travel short distances without the need for parking or waiting for buses or trains.

The all-terrain segment electric kick scooter market is projected to witness high demand from 2023 to 2032. The all-terrain electric kick scooter has gained popularity among adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts looking for an exciting off-road experience. These rugged and sturdy scooters are specially designed to tackle a variety of terrains including dirt paths, gravel paths and uneven surfaces. Equipped with powerful motors, sturdy frame and durable tires with excellent traction, all-terrain electric kick scooters provide superior stability and maneuverability in challenging environments. With their ability to conquer off-road obstacles and provide adrenaline-induced rides, these scooters have become a preferred choice for individuals seeking thrilling outdoor adventures while taking advantage of the eco-friendly benefits of electric propulsion.

Electric kick scooter market from SLA battery segment will influence the market growth in 2023 and 2032 due to its affordability and reliability. SLA batteries provide a cost-effective power source for electric kick scooters, making them more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Additionally, SLA batteries offer longer lifespan and better performance in extreme temperatures. Despite the emergence of more advanced battery technologies, SLA batteries remain relevant in electric kick scooters, especially in entry-level and budget-friendly models.

The commercial segment is expected to generate significant revenue in the electric kick scooter market by 2032, owing to its versatility that facilitates maneuvering in urban environments. The use of electric kick scooters is increasing in ridesharing and shared mobility services. They are also used in delivery services. Companies like food delivery platforms and courier service providers use electric scooters to quickly navigate congested city streets, allowing for quick and eco-friendly deliveries. Short delivery times and minimal emissions associated with conventional vehicles are favoring adoption of the product for commercial applications.

The market value of Asia Pacific electric kick scooters will increase manifold by 2032. Factors such as dense urban population, increasing congestion and increasing emphasis on eco-friendly transportation have contributed to the popularity of electric kick scooters in the region. The product has seen a rise in demand in countries like China, Japan and South Korea due to its compact design, convenience and affordability. Furthermore, technological advancements in battery and motor technologies in countries like China as well as the presence of established manufacturers are adding momentum. Government initiatives promoting investment in sustainable transportation and infrastructure have also played a significant role in driving the region’s market.

Some of the key players in the electric kick scooter market are Razor USA LLC, Apollo Scooters, Levi Scooters, Kiva Electrics Scooters, Segway Inc., IconBIT, Innokim Inc., Joyer, Kabo Scooters, Nanrobot, Swagtron, Micro Mobility Systems AG, GOTRAX, and Niu International.

