Electric eels’ shocking ability to alter the genetics of nearby animals

A new study finds that electric eels can alter the genetics of nearby animals through electrical discharges.

Electric eel face. The giant electric organ in this species is made up of platelets. , [+] Modified muscle fibers are connected in series with the body. Each electroplate produces only 0.1 volts, but up to 80% of the eel’s electrical organ is electrical. The total voltage generated is a function of length: the longer the organ, the greater the electrical discharge. A 9-foot (3 m) fish can deliver 800 volts of electricity, enough to knock a man unconscious. (Credit: Travis/CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED) Travis via Creative Commons license

Electric eels are truly amazing creatures. They may produce enough electricity to run the kitchen dishwasher or light your Christmas tree, but now we’ve discovered that their electrical pulses can also alter the genetics of nearby aquatic organisms. Yes, you read that correctly. This shocking discovery was made by a research group at Nagoya University, which just reported that the discharges of electric eels can genetically modify the larvae of small fish.

Using electricity to alter the genetics of microbes is a common laboratory technique – a technique I’ve used hundreds (thousands?) of times to insert specific genes into specific bacteria. The technique, known as electroporation, is a biophysical process used to create temporary pores in the cell membrane that are large enough to allow DNA or proteins of interest to enter target cells. The cells continue to heal these holes and continue living their lives – and expressing this new genetic information.

The research team was co-led by Eiichi Hondo, professor of biological agricultural sciences, and Atsuo Iida, assistant professor in the same department at Nagoya University. Based on Professor Iida’s knowledge of electroporation and expertise in fishes, colleagues proposed that when lightning strikes a body of water, it may also affect nearby organisms (in addition to resident microbes), Due to which they may be affected to pick up DNA fragments floating in water. Water. These DNA fragments are known as environmental DNA (more here).

In short, Professor Iida, an expert on electric eels, proposed that electroporation is much more than just a laboratory procedure. it could also be a Natural Process.

“I thought electroporation might occur in nature,” Professor Iida said. “I realized that electric eels in the Amazon River could act as a power source, organisms living in the surrounding area could act as recipient cells, and environmental DNA fragments released into the water would become foreign genes. , which will cause genetic recombination in surrounding organisms due to the electric discharge.”

electric eel, electrophores The sp. are a group of three closely related tropical freshwater fishes found in northern South America. They use electrical impulses to find and court mates and to locate prey. They are known for their ability to stun prey by generating an electrical discharge that can reach voltages of up to 860 V – powerful enough to stun an adult human. This ability was known and appreciated by scientists as far back as 1775, when electric eels were studied to understand the mystery of how they generate electricity. The resulting findings contributed to the invention of the electric battery.

Considering that gene transfer Via As intense electrical pulses are a well-established technique in genetic engineering, Professor Iida and colleagues proposed that electric eels could potentially act as a survival gene transfer mechanism in their aquatic environment.

To test their hypothesis, Professor Iida and colleagues exposed larval laboratory zebrafish to a DNA solution with a genetic marker encoding a green fluorescent protein and exposed the zebrafish larvae to electric discharges from electric eels. Then, they introduced an electric eel into the enclosure and induced it to discharge electricity by biting a feeder (Figure 1). If zebrafish larval cells had taken up the DNA, they would glow green (more here).

Figure 1: EOD risk from electric eels to zebrafish larvae. (a) used experimental tank , [+] To expose the recipient organism to the electric organ discharge (EOD) of the electric eel. Within the tank, three carbon rod electrodes are placed: two input (black and red colored) and one ground electrode (green colored). (B) An EOD induced by an electric eel during predatory behavior when it feeds on a goldfish. The cuvette containing the zebrafish larvae and DNA solution is positioned close to the high-voltage pulses generated by the electric eel. The magenta curve shows the electric field generated by the electric eel. (C) Construction of a GFP expression plasmid driven by the Oryzas latipes actB promoter. (D) Photograph displays 7-day post-fertilization (dpf) Danio rerio (zebrafish) larvae that were subjected to microinjection with indicator plasmids at one to eight cell stages. The plasmid resulted in strong and widespread GFP fluorescence without obvious developmental abnormalities. Scale bar, 500 µm. (E) An example of single predator behavior with EOD pulses lasting 30 s is shown. The electric eel first bites and swallows the goldfish (indicated by the magenta arrow, on the first bite), followed by a second bite on an empty clip (indicated by the blue arrow, on the second bite). (doi:10.7717/peerj.16596) doi:10.7717/peerj.16596

In fact, 5% of the zebrafish showed fluorescent green color, providing vivid evidence that gene transfer had indeed occurred despite the variability in the pulses produced by the electric eel.

“This indicates that the discharge from the electric eel promoted gene transfer into cells, even though the eel has different shapes of pulses and unstable voltages than those typically used in electroporation,” Professor Iida explained. “Electric eels and other organisms that generate electricity may influence genetic modification in nature.”

This is not the first time such a phenomenon has been observed in nature. For example, electricity has been found to affect the genetics of nematodes and soil bacteria (ref).

Although this study was conducted in a laboratory conditions, it relied on live fish, suggesting that electrical discharges produced by electric eels could potentially trigger DNA transfer to live larvae in the wild, leading to the death of those species. May contribute to evolutionary trajectory.

But does this actually happen?

Professor Iida and colleagues admit that they cannot claim with certainty that electrical discharges occur to do act as a genetic factor in natural settings based only on these findings, but these studies suggest that electrical discharge-mediated transgenesis can occur in natural habitats – and this series of experiments provides a clue for future research on this phenomenon.

“I believe that efforts to discover new biological phenomena based on such ‘unexpected’ and ‘out-of-the-box’ ideas will enlighten the world about the complexities of living organisms and will accelerate future breakthroughs “

Source:

Shintaro Sakaki, Reo Ito, Hideki Abe, Masato Kinoshita, Eiichi Hondo, and Atsuo Iida (2023). Electric organ discharge from electric eels facilitates DNA transformation in teleost larvae under laboratory conditions, PeerJ 11:e16596 | doi:10.7717/peerj.16596

