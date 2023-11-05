

Manufacturers of electric cars have stopped further investment due to slow sales.

Bloomberg New Energy & Finance Research predicts it will take three years for prices of electric batteries to match those of internal combustion engines. As a result, even though electric vehicle sales in the overall industry were up 7.9% this quarter, that’s only less than a percentage point increase from last quarter, scaring some auto makers into different strategies.

Where electric vehicle projects stand with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has opted to cut the prices of its electric models, bringing the price of the Model X SUV down from $120,990 to $79,990. Now, the Inflation Reduction Act’s federal tax credit for electric SUVs applies to the Model Musk confirmed in an earnings call last month that he was attempting to meet consumers where they are because, according to him, “the thing that needs to be addressed is making cars affordable.”

“A huge number of people are living paycheck to paycheck, and with a lot of debt, they’ve got credit card debt, mortgage debt,” Musk said on the third-quarter call. “We have to make our cars more affordable.”

Musk also has a modest number of vehicles assembled in China. About 72,115 China-made Teslas were delivered to the United States in October, down 2.6% from the previous month, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Meanwhile, Ford has postponed its second battery plant in Kentucky after the BlueOval City electric vehicle complex in Tennessee was recently added to a four-year contract negotiated by the United Workers union. GM has delayed production of its electric truck, which is now expected to debut in 2025.

Researcher Cox Automotive reported that sentiment among auto dealers is similarly low, as “more dealers view the current auto market as weak than see the market as strong.” He cited high interest rates and a seemingly lagging economy as reasons for his caution.

Audi was alone in driving a huge 94% increase in EV sales compared to last year. The industry has grown for 13 consecutive quarters so far.

