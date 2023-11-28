Electric Capital raises concerns over crypto scams targeting entrepreneurs

Electric Capital, a leading venture capital firm, has warned about the operation of a sophisticated scam targeting potential investors.

Avichal Garg, Co-Founder and General Partner at Electric Capital, in a recent post revealed the dangerous tactics being adopted by scammers.

Electric Capital exposes sophisticated crypto scam

According to Garg, the fraudsters are posing as representatives of Electric Capital, organizing meetings and fraudulently inducing individuals to send money before investing.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Garg stressed, “Electric Capital will never ask you to send money before receiving the investment.”

He clarified that the company does not engage in cold outreach through Telegram and generally contacts people through mutual acquaintances. Garg further explained that all Electric Capital employees are connected to him on LinkedIn, offering an additional layer of verification for cautious investors.

He also noted that the firm’s official communication channels are limited to emails sent from their verified domain, electriccapital.com, assuring investors that efforts are underway to enhance email security and verification on social media channels to prevent impersonation. Have been.

Scammers copy Electric Capital’s processes to defraud investors

A major point of concern is the method used by these scammers. According to Garg’s statement, these scammers are using social engineering techniques to establish trust and credibility. They even go so far as to conduct thorough due diligence, mimicking Electric Capital’s standard operating procedures.

The strategy is to persuade potential victims to become limited partners (LPs) in a fund presented as “electric”. These individuals are directed to transfer funds with the assurance of receiving the investment after officially incorporating as an LP.

According to Kroll’s Q3 Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence Report, social engineering tactics including phishing, smishing legitimate account exploits and voice phishing have increased, leading to the highest number of incidents seen in 2023.

The increase in such scams is a worrying trend in the crypto sector, especially as the market is expected to become even more attractive in the next bullish phase.

Garg has advised individuals to remain vigilant in light of these developments and verify the authenticity of any communication purportedly from Electric Capital.

Source: cryptopotato.com