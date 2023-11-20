Election year economy looks good for Biden

The much-awaited recession has still not arrived. Will this materialize in 2024 at the worst possible moment for President Joe Biden, as he tries to convince voters to give him a second term?

It doesn’t look that way. As economists release their forecasts for 2024, the prevailing theme is moderation: slower but still positive economic growth, falling rates of inflation, and sustained low unemployment.

“We do not expect a recession in most of the world’s major economies,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said during a recent briefing on the firm’s 2024 outlook. “A year ago, coming into 2023, we thought the risk was higher. Some of those possibilities were that we actually needed a recession to bring down inflation. “Now, I think the risk has largely passed.”

Goldman puts the risk of a recession over the next year at 15%, which is roughly the historical risk of a recession in any given year. This is less than the 35% probability of a recession in 2023. Goldman forecasts US GDP growth to be 2.1% in 2024, slightly slower than the 2.4% expected for 2023, with inflation falling to about 2.5% from the current 3.2% – which is close to the Federal Reserve. The target is 2%.

Other forecasters are less optimistic than Goldman, but most expect a benign combination of positive GDP growth and falling inflation. For example, Oxford Economics recently removed a mild recession from its 2024 forecast, as inflation has fallen sharply without harming employment since peaking in 2022. “Although we no longer forecast a recession, we expect a period of below-trend growth throughout 2024,” Oxford wrote in a Nov. 20 analysis.

One reason for the reduced risk of recession is the better performance of the economy in 2023. Around this time last year, a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg thought there would be a recession within 12 months. Bloomberg’s own forecast model says there is a 100% chance of a recession.

The logic was simple. The Federal Reserve was aggressively raising interest rates to reduce inflation – and every time it did so, a recession occurred, as expensive borrowing reduced spending and caused economic contraction. The Fed even suggested that it would tolerate a recession if it had to do so to control inflation.

Economists respect historical precedent and are reluctant to say that this time is different. But this time something seems different. Instead of a recession, the Fed is increasingly likely to implement a “soft landing:” to bring down inflation without increasing unemployment. U.S. consumers surprised almost everyone with their willingness to keep spending this year, even as COVID-era stimulus money expired and excess savings accumulated during the pandemic diminished. Despite declining profits, businesses have retained workers. Real GDP growth in the third quarter was a blockbuster 4.9% and growth for the year should be about two percentage points higher than the consensus forecast a year earlier.

Real income, adjusted for inflation, was negative for Biden’s first two years in office, meaning inflation outpaced income growth and the typical family lagged behind. But real income growth turned positive earlier this year and wages are now rising enough to sustain modest spending growth. Surprises are always possible – war, another pandemic, an energy-price shock – but the fundamentals are in place for a normal economy in 2024.

This is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition for Biden’s re-election.

Biden remains relatively unpopular, with his approval rating at a weak 40%, and a small share of voters who approve of his handling of the economy. High inflation has been Biden’s biggest economic problem, but Biden’s approval ratings have not improved as the inflation rate has declined by nearly six percentage points. Voters appear to be fearful of the worrisome price increases of 2021 and 2022, and are unwilling to forgive Biden or forget the damage he did to their wallets.

The state of the economy three to six months before election day often determines whether an outgoing president earns reelection. Incumbents generally win if there is no recession and lose if there is one. So by that logic, a solid economy next year should favor Biden’s re-election. Yet polls show he is closing in on his potential Republican challenger Donald Trump, and even losing in some swing states that will be crucial to next year’s outcome.

Three things can happen. Voters may step up and start giving Biden more credit for a healthy economy. Or the economy could drop surprisingly low and consumers think a recession is coming. Or the economy could continue to grow with inflation low, and voters could vote for Biden anyway.

Maybe this time it really is different.

