Candidates will compete for City Council positions in Ward 1 and Ward 2 in Mentor-on-the-Lake in the October 15–November 7 general election.

In Ward 1 it is David Chabut vs. Virginia Wong and in Ward 2 it is Skip A. It’s Gray vs. Jason Moon.

Council members earn $6,050 annually and serve four-year terms beginning Jan. 1, according to the city’s director of administration and finance.

According to the Lake County Board of Elections, there are 4,670 registered voters in Mentor-on-the-Lake as of September 26.

Here are some of the answers provided by the candidates in response to a questionnaire sent to them by The News-Herald:

Ward 1

David Chabut

Chabut said that if re-elected he plans to maintain a high level of quality among city departments in a fiscally responsible manner.

“I will continue to emphasize keeping the city’s operating costs within budget and avoiding tax increases,” Chabut wrote. “I will continue to review and update all currently outdated ordinances. I will promote and encourage standards of excellence within all three departments.”

Chabut said his experience as a Mentor-on-the-Lake councilman has allowed him to develop relationships with city staff and he is very proud of his hometown.

“As a sitting Councilman, I bring valuable experience and working knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the City,” Chabut wrote. “As a resident, I have called Mentor-on-the-Lake my home for more than 40 years. I care deeply about the safety and comfort of all its residents and the future of the town I love “

Virginia Wong

Wong said she wants a broader range of views to be included in city affairs, to continue improving lines of communication between city officials and residents, and to increase pride in highlighting the city.

“Residents should expect their representatives to be visible and available to express concerns and make suggestions,” Wong wrote. “They should also expect invitations to participate in opportunities to serve their community.

She added, “I want to improve communication between residents and city government. There needs to be a better website and electronic communications, as well as opportunities for meaningful face-to-face interactions with city officials.” “Good communication builds trust and will improve relations with city government and the transparency of its actions.”

Wong, who recently retired as a surgeon at University Hospitals, said working with others is her strength and she wants to apply that as councilwoman.

“I have extensive experience working in teams with diverse backgrounds, all striving toward a common goal,” he wrote. “I have leadership and research experience; as well as exceptional listening, communication and organizational skills. I will bring these values, dedication and experience to provide a new voice and perspective to the Council, which I hope “Will contribute to the achievement of our city’s goals.”

Ward 2

leave gray

Gray wrote that if elected he would focus on three main areas, ensuring the city has a strong financial budget without increasing property taxes, greater community involvement and future economic growth and development.

“Protecting and nourishing the city requires a vision for the future,” Gray wrote. “I will do the work and research to help determine what grants are available to the city of Mentor-on-the-Lake. I am not afraid to do the research and ask the right questions.

“I want to bring a sense of ‘community’ back to the town of Mentor-on-the-Lake, where our voices are being heard,” he said. “We need a strong community approach. First and foremost, we need to work to pass a comprehensive strategic city master plan that allows us to build a future for our police, fire, EMS and City Hall and “Will allow to align with the surrounding community’s aspirations and desires.”

Gray has a definite view of his service to the city if elected.

“I am not afraid to do research, ask the right questions, and hold our administration accountable for their decisions that directly impact our community,” he wrote. I now want the opportunity to do just that as the City Council Member for Ward 2. I want to help create a community where families can feel a part of the town of Mentor-on-the-Lake.”

jason moon

If elected, Moon wants to help showcase the city as an attractive destination for local businesses.

“I would like to see more desirable companies come in to fill the vacant buildings,” he wrote. “Improve the city’s infrastructure and residents always have someone they can trust to listen to them.”

Moon is proud to be a Mentor-on-the-Lake resident and wants to ensure that all residents have input on how to continue improving the quality of the town.

“My goal is to listen to our community members and do my best to ensure that all concerns are addressed,” he wrote. “We have a wonderful city and wonderful residents and I want to help make it better and make sure we are all happy living here.”

