Shadow of Erdtree Credit: From Software

One of the biggest disappointments of this year’s Game Awards was that there was no show alden ring From developer, software. The masterful open-world RPG won Game of the Year in 2022, and the game was the most anticipated game at the awards show a year ago.

Naturally, fans were hoping to get a glimpse of the upcoming Shadow of Erdtree DLC during the awards ceremony, but it was not to be. In fairness, FromSoftware rarely drops trailers during these types of events, saving them for completely random dates where they can enjoy the warm glow of unabashed attention.

Now, a new leak on Reddit points to a release date sooner than anyone expected, though much later than typical FromSoftware DLC for its previous titles. The leak itself is from an apparent collaboration between FromSoftware and Thrustmaster (which is a gaming controller maker, not an exercise video).

The collaboration docs – which are being scrubbed from the internet, indicate more than anything that they are indeed the real deal – show a February, 2024 release for Shadow of Erdtree, And some more cooperation is possible in 2025 alden ring content, although it is impossible to say with certainty whether more DLC will be released for the game.

Given the lack of a trailer or even screenshots at the top of this post, February may seem a lot sooner than one expects. It depicts a figure riding on a mountain in a wide open field illuminated by the golden glow of Erdtree. Fans believe this is Melania’s twin brother Mikaela, whom she calls “the scariest Empyrean of all”. It was Mikaela who created the giant Heligtree in a futile attempt to save her sister from decay, though before she could complete her work, she was kidnapped by the Blood Lord Mohg.

Surprise release in February 2024 alden ring The DLC will be a welcome start to the new year. If this is true, then gamers should expect a trailer as soon as possible. Then again, perhaps we should put these foolish ambitions to rest – or at least take this leak with a grain of salt.