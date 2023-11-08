El Salvador runs for re-election against Bitcoin model as Nayib Bukele VanEck

it’s official. Nayib Bukele will run for another term as President of El Salvador next year.

The popular reformer, anti-violence crusader and Bitcoin supporter needed the election tribunal’s permission to run again.

Tribunal greenlights Bukele re-election bid

Under the Constitution of El Salvador, the president’s term is limited to 5 years. Additionally, consecutive terms are also prohibited under the country’s constitution.

However, a special Supreme Electoral Tribunal’s green light has brought Bukele back to the 2024 presidential election. The decision follows a 2021 ruling by El Salvador’s Supreme Court allowing Bukele to seek a second term.

Bukele had already announced in 2022 that he would seek re-election for the next 5-year term as President. Last September, amid Independence Day celebrations, the then 41-year-old President said:

I am announcing to the people of Salvador that I have decided to run as a candidate for President of the Republic […] Re-elections take place in developed countries. And thanks to the reconfiguration of our country’s democratic institutions, now El Salvador will too.

El Salvador’s president enjoys high public approval ratings for his crackdown on gang violence. Bukele will contest the election on the ticket of the party he founded, the populist New Ideas Party.

Additionally, he is one of the most vocal government advocates of Bitcoin and blockchain in the world.

VanEck refutes El Salvador Bitcoin policy

Meanwhile, VanEck advisor Gábor Gurbacs recently praised El Salvador’s approach towards Bitcoin. The Wall Street hedge fund strategist said the Central American nation “has the potential to become the Singapore of America.”

Here’s the full quote from Gurbax’s X post:

I often tell portfolio managers and asset allocators that El Salvador has the potential to become the Singapore of America. I expect continued growth in immigration, capital investment and overall development in El Salvador. – Gábor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) 28 October 2023

Gurbucks left this note on a retweet of a post by famous Bitcoin maximalist Max Kaiser. So it’s clear that he is referencing the Central American country’s lead on Bitcoin. Mr. Keizer is also the chairman of Volcano Energy, a Bitcoin mining startup based in El Salvador.

As a result of global social unrest, Keizer revised his Bitcoin price target to $220,000 in October.

Not everyone is so optimistic about El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin. The IMF warned this summer that El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin poses increased risks and challenges.

