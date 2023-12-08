El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. It's now offering citizenship for an 'investment' of $1 million

On Thursday, the government of El Salvador, along with stablecoin company Tether, announced a joint initiative called “Adopting El Salvador Freedom,” which will allow foreigners to obtain a Salvadoran passport in exchange for paying $1 million in Bitcoin. Gives.

In 2021, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, mandating that businesses accept the major cryptocurrency as payment and launching a digital wallet called “Chivo”, allowing citizens to spend up to $30. Incentivized to participate with sign-up bonuses. In Bitcoin.

The venture proved controversial, with Salvadorans protesting the move – coinciding with President Nayib Bukele’s autocratic transition – and adoption was slow, with most citizens sticking with cash. Meanwhile, Bukele’s spending of millions in federal funds on Bitcoin proved disastrous, with its price falling from an all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November 2021 – when Bukele announced the development of “Bitcoin City” – to less than $17,000 initially. Of 2023.

Still, El Salvador has proven popular among Bitcoin acolytes around the world, with the country’s tourism minister announcing in May that travelers were flocking to the country in historic numbers, inspired by its commitment to crypto. This includes many of the most prominent “Bitcoin maxes” in the international community, such as the influential company Swan Bitcoin, which opened a home in El Zonte, a surf town that is largely credited with kickstarting the country’s Bitcoin experimentation.

The country’s drastic drop in crime, driven by Bukele’s controversial policy of locking up thousands of alleged gang members, has further encouraged Bitcoin supporters to flock to the country.

‘a visionary person’

Thursday’s announcement represents a new phase of El Salvador’s commitment to Bitcoin, fueled by Bukele’s unverified declaration that his investments in Bitcoin have become profitable, thanks to the recent price rally.

The Bukele administration has long partnered with Bitfinex, an affiliate of Tether – the world’s leading stablecoin, or in this case a crypto asset pegged to the US dollar – which has come under scrutiny due to a lack of transparency and offshore jurisdiction. has suffered. In April, Bitfinex became the first company to receive a license in El Salvador’s new crypto regulatory regime, and the government tapped the firm to help launch a long-delayed Bitcoin-backed bond.

According to a statement shared with Tether Luck, The new Visa program enables participants to obtain a Salvadoran passport through a one-time payment of $1 million in Bitcoin, which the company is describing as an “investment,” though it is unclear where the funding will be directed. The program is looking for “visionary individuals”, including “high-net-worth investors”.

To begin the process, applicants must pay a non-refundable deposit of $999 in Bitcoin and Ether, followed by an unspecified “Know Your Customer” process. The statement includes an official link to an application page, which has a banner that reads “Powered by Tether.”

The program comes with concerns from Salvadorans that the influx of tourists, particularly attracting the crypto crowd to coastal towns like El Zonte, is pushing out low-income families. In late November, local publications Mala Yerba The report stated that 25 families in El Zonte were facing eviction for the construction of a public park called “Bitcoin Beach Club de Playa”.

Subscribe to Fortune Crypto to get daily updates on the coins, companies, and people shaping the world of crypto. Sign up for the newsletter for free.

Source: fortune.com