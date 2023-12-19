Eighth week of gains for the markets? – NBC10 Philadelphia

This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open provides investors with everything they need to know, no matter where they are. like what you see? you can subscribe Here,

What you need to know today

The number of markets is increasing

US markets were mostly up on Monday, raising hopes that the major indexes could extend their winning streak to an eighth consecutive week. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing about 0.8% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.61%, leading losses in the region.

BOJ maintains rates

In a unanimous decision, the Bank of Japan kept its interest rates at -0.1% and retained its yield curve control policy, which keeps the upper limit of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at 1% as a reference. The BOJ said in a statement that “extremely high uncertainties” prompted it to maintain its easy monetary policy stance.

interruption in shipping supplies

BP is the latest company to halt shipping across the Suez Canal amid a series of attacks on ships by Yemen’s Houthi militants. BP has joined shipping giants MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Maersk in suspending voyages through the Red Sea. Those blockages raised concerns of disruption to global supply chains – the shipping route bypassing the Suez Canal takes 14 days. Oil prices remained mixed.

Apple stopped selling watches

Apple will halt US sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 – its latest watch models – starting Thursday in its online store and in-person after Sunday. The decision comes after an intellectual property dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo over the watches’ blood oxygen feature.

[PRO] ‘Boring’ tech stocks

Artificial intelligence stocks have dominated the market this year. But his valuation is unexpectedly high. Meanwhile, non-artificial intelligence technology stocks that struggled in 2023 could get a significant bounce next year, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank chose 14 of its favorite “boring stocks” that it sees as having the potential to rise.

Bottom-line

There is no restriction on the market. After seven consecutive weeks of gains, major indices mostly rose on Monday as they tried to maintain their momentum.

History is on the side of the markets. Chris Larkin, managing director of E-Trade at Morgan Stanley, said that of the 20 times since 1964 the S&P 500 has had a seven-week gain, 12 times the index extended the rally to an eighth week.

The S&P 500 closed 0.45% higher at 4,740.56, just 1.2% off its January 2022 all-time high of 4,796.56. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.61%, its eighth consecutive positive session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged — well, if we want to split hairs, the index technically rose 0.002%, snapping its streak and record.

Note some stock activity: META is up about 3% and up 186% year to date, its best year to date. US Steel shares rose 26.09% after Japan’s Nippon Steel agreed to buy the company for $14.9 billion in cash, but Nippon Steel’s Japan-listed shares fell about 3.5% on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic forecast about the pace of rate cuts next year is boosting the market. “We see the Committee making at least three back-to-back 25bp cuts, probably in March, May and June,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said in a note to clients.

But Chicago Federal Reserve President Austin Goolsbee is confused by the market’s reaction to last week’s Fed meeting. “It’s not what you say, or what the chair says. It’s what they heard, and what they wanted to hear,” Goolsbee said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“I was a little confused – was the market just making allegations, that’s what we wanted them to say?”

It is undeniable that markets have a mind of their own and that they can sometimes appear to be disconnected from reality – or even create their own reality. But with such strong momentum, “the burden of proof is squarely on the bears here,” as Jeff DeGraff, CEO and president of Renaissance Macro, said.

