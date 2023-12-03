Eight rules for mastering effortless French style this winter

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Clothing designer Vanessa Bruno explains the principles of French style.

“We’re seeing women who always wear more or less the same clothes because they know what will look good for them,” she says. “She has the kind of stylish stuff that makes you feel. She put on her outfit at the last minute…’

Although I’m only talking to her through a laptop screen, it’s clear that, with her perfectly messy-enough platinum crop and loose weave, she exudes exactly the kind of “je ne sais quoi” I mentioned. She keeps doing it during our conversation. But.

Since founding her eponymous label in 1992, Bruno – now 50 – has been creating a wardrobe of quintessential Parisian chic and has explored the rest of the world’s growing obsession with looking more French . In addition to following her own well-respected instincts as the daughter of a Danish model mother and a Paris-raised Italian fashion businessman father, she is also a fan of Catherine Deneuve and Jane Birkin (despite being born and raised in London. An honorary French woman) as her role model. Great examples of Gallic – and especially Parisian – style.

Vanessa Bruno founded her eponymous label in 1992, and has been bringing Parisian chic to the world ever since – Anna-Marie Janssen

“If we look at Catherine Deneuve, she almost always wears the same clothes, and usually they’re Yves Saint Laurent. Even though she’s English, Jane Birkin’s got French style because when she was younger, she used to wear jeans, a white blouse, and white sneakers, says Bruno.

“A French girl doesn’t switch and suddenly get into Hollywood glamour. She’s not Lady Gaga who changes the way she dresses all the time. “When they know their body, they will have certain clothes they will wear.” This is a reassuringly simple philosophy summarizing a seemingly impenetrable formula.

While Bruno hates to be criticized, there is a slight resentment in her voice when she describes the dress-up parade that takes place in Paris during Fashion Week.

‘Even though she’s English, Jane Birkin’s style is French,’ says Bruno – Getty.

“I live in the Marais and during fashion week it’s so much fun to see people try so hard to put themselves in an outfit. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’” she says, shaking her head and moving her hair out of her face. “At the same time, I like it because I find it fun. They’re trying to be adventurous and you can see they’re trying to find a certain personality so I don’t judge it. For me, style is really about being comfortable with yourself and not wearing stuff because it’s the fashion of the moment.

So how to be more Bruno than a fashion victim? Here are his eight rules…

1. Choose outfits that make you feel great

Naturally, Bruno chose a French word that describes how many of us would like to feel in our clothes. “You need excellence in your life,” she says. “That’s how you create a wardrobe where you feel stylish, but also, comfortable and have a certain spontaneity. You have to have things that you take from your wardrobe that you know you treasure.”

This may seem easier said than done, but use pieces that already inspire you and inquire about what it is that works about each: Do you always get compliments when you wear it? Do you get it? Does it make you feel particularly confident? Or is it a great anchor around which to build a look like this navy polo neck knit? “When I say sublime, it means you have a certain presence,” Bruno concluded.

2. Great trousers are the foundation of all good outfits

You’re probably more likely to see an immaculately dressed Parisian built around a great pair of trousers than anything else. “I think it’s very important that you have a base of good trousers or jeans,” says Bruno. “You can wear them with shirts, sweaters, jackets or coats, whatever…it’s a je ne sais quoi outfit so it’s very important that you find those well-cut styles.”

‘This is a je ne sais quoi dress, so it’s very important that you find those well-cut styles,’ advises Bruno – Vanessa Bruno

3. Wear these unexpected colors in winter

Most famous French women are synonymous with black or, at a stretch, neutral colors, but Bruno says it doesn’t always have to be “navy blah blah blah.”

Bruno: ‘I really wanted to stand out for a very pretty and light color palette in my new collection’ – Vanessa Bruno

“I really wanted to stand out for a very pretty and light color palette in my new collection,” she explains. “I love this coziness but it’s really nice to do it with a very light color, like white or baby blue, because it lightens your skin and the energy around you.” On that note, she advocates wearing white jeans instead of dark blue in the darker, cooler months.

4. Bags should be practical above everything else

Bags are a cornerstone of Bruno’s label and his approach here has the same practicality-first sensibility that somehow looks brilliantly nostalgic. “I never thought about bags just in terms of their aesthetics,” she confirms. “I’m always deciding why should I get this? is it useful? How do I wear it? How does it stay standing when I put it on the table?”

Bags are the cornerstone of Bruno’s label – Vanessa Bruno

5. Easy way to look attractive during party season

If you’re feeling stumped about styling the festive season, Bruno’s solution is simple; “I try to wear a beautiful, colorful dress, maybe fuchsia or blue. It’s absolutely quiet and you arrive with one color, one message – School bag, (She pats her hand down to emphasize her point here). And I will wear beautiful jewellery.”

6. Keep makeup to a minimum, but don’t obsess over hair color

Even when she’s out for the evening, Bruno, a former model, keeps makeup to an absolute minimum. It is far more important to ignore negligence than to reach perfection or meet unrealistic and very un-French beauty standards.

However, maintaining attractive hair color is a priority to look attractive. “Now I cheat a little bit, color in a little bit because I would say I’m more gray than blonde,” she says. “I’ve always followed the advice to keep your hair color the same as before puberty, whatever color you feel is best for you, and if you look at the skin, its color doesn’t really change.”

7. Be more British

Bruno has a passion for British style which he has developed from regular trips to London for vintage shopping. “I think there’s a certain sophistication to English women that French women don’t have,” she confesses (I can’t be the only one who feels a little proud about this).

“I’ve seen so many great women wear my stuff and the way they mix it always makes me think, ‘Wow, I love this’.” She has been exploring Portobello since she was 16 and its influence is evident in her designs of tweedy, mannish jackets and lousy blouses.

‘I think English women have a certain uniqueness that French women don’t have,’ says Bruno. – Vanessa Bruno

8. Ageless blouse will look good on anyone

“The shirt is very important, I love the shirt,” Bruno enthuses. “The silk shirt is a beautiful cut, a little more sensual and shows off a little more of your body.” But her passion is really about 19th-century blouses – casual, boho designs that epitomize casual glamour.

Bijou Blouse, Vanessa Bruno – Vanessa Bruno

“Those blouses are loved by my customers of all ages, you have everyone from a 20 year old to a 60 year old who will be buying the shirts. It’s not a trend anymore, they just buy it because it’s beautiful, it’s feminine and it’s cool.” You can’t get more Parisian than that.

