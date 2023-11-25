Eight more Peterborough-area small businesses get training and financial boost from Starter Company Plus kawarthaNOW

Business Advisory Center manager Madeleine Hurrell (above the stairs) overlooks Peterborough-area entrepreneurs, whose eight businesses will receive a collective $39,000 in grants from fall 2023 through the provincially funded Starter Company Plus program administered by Peterborough and Kawarthas Economic Development. Was honored. Sarah Scheuerman of Steeped Slow Ceramics and Jordan Lyle of Jordan Lyle Photography hold the check and behind them, left to right, are Iola Taylor of Cold Duck Creamery, Cody Lewis of Cody Lewis Carpentry, Mackenzie Caldwell of Grace & Glow Beauty Studio. Meghan Kinnock of MuteMix, Joe Crawley of Crawley Acres, and Katie Jackson of Wanderlight Luxury Farm Stay. (Photo courtesy of Peterborough and Kawarthas Economic Development)

Eight more small businesses in the Peterborough region have received business training and a $39,000 collective financial boost thanks to the Starter Company Plus program offered by the Peterborough and Kawarthas Business Advisory Center – including two local entrepreneurs Kawartha Now has supported over the past six months. I have created a profile.

Funded by the Government of Ontario and administered by Peterborough and Kawarthas Economic Development, Starter Company Plus provides five-week business training to aspiring or experienced entrepreneurs in the city and county of Peterborough to help them start a new business or expand an existing business Could.

Twelve small businesses participated in the fall program, which began offering in-person classes again for the first time since the pandemic, with eight businesses selected each receiving a grant of up to $5,000 based on the overall strength of their business Is. Plan and business pitch.

Iola Taylor of Cold Duck Creamery In the city of Peterborough, which produces a delicious ice cream product incorporating local duck eggs, Pan is set to introduce frozen custard in 2024.

in the city of Peterborough, which offers handmade pottery designed for everyday use, including mugs, tumblers, tableware and home decor. Katie Jackson of Wanderlight Luxury Farm Stay In the Douro-Dummar township, which offers a range of packages including accommodation in a private, off-the-grid geodesic dome. Jackson already runs the Wanderlight Alpaca Experience, where visitors can experience private guided walks with alpacas.

Jordan Lyle is an award winning wedding and family photographer based in Peterborough. While she has been doing wedding and family photography for over 20 years, she recently discovered documentary-style photography which now fuels her passion and defines her brand. Lyle captures real life moments without directing, presenting or altering them. The captured moment won Lyle a This Is Reportage: Family award. (Photo: Jordan Lyle Photography)

Jordan Lyle of Jordan Lyle Photography In the city of Peterborough, which offers a photography service for families that documents real life moments rather than posed and staged photos. kawarthaNOW profiled Lyle in a feature story in September.

Havelock in the Township of Belmont-Methuen, which produces nutritious dog treats containing natural ingredients that are completely vegan and free of sugar, salt, gluten and dairy. kawarthaNOW profiled Kinnock in a feature story in June. Mackenzie Caldwell of Grace & Glow Beauty Studio In the city of Peterborough, a beauty salon and training academy whose services emphasize natural beauty and specialize in empowering people through confidence and self-love.

Havelock resident Meg Kinnock, founder and owner of Muttmixx, with her beloved powderpuff Kevin Bacon at the Quinte Ride for the Paws Poker Run fundraiser on June 18, 2023. Kinnock developed her MuttMixx pet food two years ago to help Kevin recover after he was attacked by another dog and nearly lost his leg. (Photo courtesy of Amy Deroche www.derochesportsphotography.com)

Since launching in 2017, the Starter Company Plus program offered by the Peterborough and Kawarthas Business Advisory Center has provided support to over 240 local entrepreneurs and over 194 small businesses, creating over 220 jobs in the local economy Are.

“Now in its tenth entry, the Starter Company Plus program has directly contributed to the growth and development of small businesses in Peterborough and the Kawarthas,” says Business Advisory Center Manager Madeleine Hurrell in a media release. “Peterborough and Kawarthas Economic Development understands how important our small business sector is to our local economy; These businesses support our workforce, attract visitors, and invest back into the community.”

As well as ongoing business support from the Business Advisory Centre, all Starter Company Plus participants are conditionally pre-approved for a micro-loan from Community Futures Peterborough and are placed on a six-month contract with the Peterborough and Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce. Receive a complimentary trial membership.

